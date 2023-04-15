Govt to extend 4G services upto Spiti Valley: Himachal Pradesh CM

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday reached Spiti Valley on his three-day visit to district Lahaul-Spiti and said that the government will soon extend 4G services up to Spiti Valley.

The local people accorded a grand welcome to the Chief Minister with traditional costumes and musical instruments at Sagnam Helipad, Kungri Gompa and Dhankar Gompa.

The Chief Minister offered prayers at the famous Kungri and Dhankhar Gompa of the valley and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state.

Addressing a gathering at Kungri Gompa, the Chief Minister said, "Emphasis would be laid on the maximum use of technology to strengthen the infrastructure in the region and with a vision to strengthen the economy of the valley, 4G services would be extending upto Spiti Valley."

He said, "The state government is well aware of the difficulties faced by the tribal areas and is working with commitment to make their daily life more comfortable and accessible. To solve the problems of Spiti Valley, a plan would be prepared and implemented in consultation with the local MLA."

"After assuming office, I've come to Spiti Valley for the first time and the rich cultural heritage of the valley is invaluable" added CM Sukhu.

Sharing the information about the upcoming function to be held on Himachal Day, CM said, "The present State Government is determined for the development of the tribal areas and this year a state-level function is being celebrated at Kaza on Himachal Day, which would further strengthen the culture of the region and connect with the people here".

The Chief Minister said, "The state government is taking concrete steps to bring back the economy which is in the trough due to the financial mismanagement of the previous government and the positive results of these would be seen in the next four years".

He assured that with the cooperation of all, Himachal would be among the country's most prosperous states in the next ten years.

CM Sukgu said, "With the aim of strengthening the rural economy, special provisions have been made in the budget. Along with providing financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh to eligible widow women for house construction, a provision has been made for education loans at one per cent interest to poor children for higher education."

"Linking solar energy with self-employment, the state government has made a provision of a 40 per cent subsidy for solar power projects ranging from 250 kW to 2 MW, which would provide means of income to the youth", he added.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 50 lakh for the Kungri Monastery on the occasion.

A colourful cultural program was also presented on occasion. The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the locals of the Spiti Valley to preserve their unique culture. He also announced Rs. 50,000 for the cultural programme.

While welcoming the Chief Minister on his arrival in Spiti Valley for the first time, Local MLA Ravi Thakur thanked him for his three-day stay in the area and for organizing the state-level Himachal Day here at Kaza for the first time.

He said that during his stay, the Chief Minister would also get an opportunity to know the customs and traditions of Spiti Valley. He hopes that the Chief Minister will solve the problems of this border area on priority.

Wife of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Kamlesh Thakur, Former Minister, Phunchok Rai, former MLA, Raghuveer Singh, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Bharat Khera, Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta, Superintendent of Police Kaza, Abhishek Verma, President, District Congress Committee, Gyalsan Thakur, Shashi Kiran, Ram Singh, Kunga Buddh were also present at the occasion.