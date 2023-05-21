Home / India News / Govt to geo-tag drains along Ganga to prevent discharge of solid waste

All drains carrying discharge from villages located on the banks of the Ganga river will be geo-tagged to prevent solid waste flowing into the river, according to an official document

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 3:14 PM IST
The information on the geo-tagged drains will then be shared with urban local bodies, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and rural Swachh Bharat Mission (G) for initiating immediate action.

In a meeting held last month, a senior NMCG official informed that due to the construction of a tunnel at Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand, debris was being dumped along the banks of the Ganga, which was causing an increase in the level of solid waste pollution in the river water.

He also pointed out that at many locations along the banks of the Ganga, solid waste is being dumped, which is making its way into the river water.

This is creating problems in treatment of the waste water at STPs (sewage treatment plants). In this regard, the secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, stated that funds under AMRUT 2.0 could be used to install screens and stop solid waste from making its way into the river water. He also sought cooperation from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in this regard, the document stated.

First Published: May 21 2023 | 4:27 PM IST

