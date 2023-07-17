Home / India News / Govt to take firm decision on anti-farmer agriculture laws: CM Siddaramaiah

Govt to take firm decision on anti-farmer agriculture laws: CM Siddaramaiah

Speaking to a delegation of farmers led by legislators B R Patil and Darshan Puttannaiah, who met him today, Siddaramaiah said the government will take decisions to protect the interest of farmers

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 9:36 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the government will take a firm decision on the anti-farmer agricultural laws implemented by the previous BJP government in the state.

Speaking to a delegation of farmers led by legislators B R Patil and Darshan Puttannaiah, who met him today, Siddaramaiah said the government will take decisions to protect the interest of farmers.

The Land Reforms Act has been discussed and a clear decision will be taken within the next session. There was a discussion in the House today about the amendment of the APMC Act. He said that a separate meeting will be held to discuss the problems of farmers in detail, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office said.

Topics :SiddaramaiahCongressKarnatakaAgriculture

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 9:36 PM IST

