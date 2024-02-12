Home / India News / GPS-based toll collection system in India: Things to know about this tech

GPS-based toll collection system in India: Things to know about this tech

Nitin Gadkari said that it has been decided to initially implement the GNSS-based Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) System at selected sections of National Highways

The GPS-based technology will charge the motorists for the exact distance travelled on the highways, Gadkari said.
Nisha Anand New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 4:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Centre plans to launch a GPS-based toll collection system on national highways on a pilot basis in addition to FASTags, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

A consultant has also been appointed for the implementation of the project, the Road Transport and Highways Minister said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


He said that it has been decided to implement the GNSS-based Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) System initially at selected sections of national highways.


At present, FASTags, an electronic toll collection system, is used in which ‘Radio Frequency Identification’ (RFID) technology is employed to make toll payments. The RFID passive tag on the vehicles is used for making payments directly from the customers linked to prepaid or, savings or current account.

How does a GPS-based toll collection system work?
The GPS-based technology will charge the motorists for the exact distance travelled on the highways, Gadkari said. It involves collecting toll payments via satellite-based GPS (Global Positioning System) imaging on vehicles.

Under this system, the money is deducted from the bank accounts with the identification of the vehicle number plate. The number plate recognition is done via automatic number plate reader (ANPR) cameras installed on the highways.

Difference between FASTags and ANPR tech
The current system of FASTags facilitates the process of electronic payment at the toll plaza, which has a scanner. This allows the vehicle to pass through the plaza, without needing to stop. In the case of the GPS-based system, the toll will be deducted based on the distance measured by ANPR technology, thereby making the toll plazas redundant.


Gadkari said that tech-based initiatives are being introduced to improve the efficiency of the system and promote ease of travel on highways. The move is aimed at streamlining traffic management as the system doesn’t require the vehicles to stop.

Notably, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) collects about Rs 40,000 crore toll revenue at present. This is expected to surge to Rs 1.40 trillion in the next 2-3 years.

Also Read

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Reports of extra 10% GST on diesel cars false, says Union Minister Gadkari

Will driverless cars run on Indian roads? Nitin Gadkari clears the air

RBI and NPCI look for offline methods to boost digital payment adoption

Govt considering making NavIC mandatory: Everything you need to know

1,606 primary schools in state operate with 1 teacher: Guj govt in Assembly

Bihar floor test: Nitish Kumar wins trust vote for NDA government

Assam govt presents Rs 2.9 trn Budget with deficit of Rs 774 cr, no new tax

Farmers' protest triggers Section 144 in Delhi: What's allowed, what's not

Delhi's Amity Int'l School receives bomb threat email, search operation on

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GPS trackertoll collectionNHAINational Highways Authority of Indiacentral governmentBS Web ReportsFASTags

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story