Home / India News / Granules India gets USFDA nod for generic drug used to treat heartburn

Granules India gets USFDA nod for generic drug used to treat heartburn

The approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed-release capsules of strengths 20 mg and 40 mg

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Granules India Ltd on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed-release capsules indicated for short-term treatment of heartburn and other symptoms associated with gastroesophageal reflux disease.

The approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed-release capsules of strengths 20 mg and 40 mg, Granules India said in a regulatory filing.

It is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Nexium Delayed-Release Capsules, 20 mg and 40 mg, of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP.

Esomeprazole Magnesium capsules are indicated for short-term treatment of heartburn and other symptoms associated GERD, risk reduction of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID)-associated gastric ulcer in adults and long-term treatment of pathological hypersecretory conditions, including Zollinger-Ellison syndrome, it added.

The current annual US market for Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed-release capsules is approximately USD 168 million, the company said citing IQVIA/IMS Health July 2023 data.

Also Read

Marksans Pharma gets USFDA approval for Esomeprazole Magnesium Capsules

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod to market generic diabetes drug

Delhi petrol pump owners protest; demand removal of VAT, margins revision

AstraZeneca Pharma India Q1 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 53.86 cr

Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for esomeprazole magnesium

People in Rajasthan feel cheated by Congress, says BJP President J P Nadda

Indian Railways Diwali Bonus: Govt approves PLB bonus for railway employees

Devanahalli farmers oppose land acquisition for industry: K'taka Minister

Is India misusing laws to crack down on NGOs, think tanks? FATF to probe

Prez attends 1st convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Central University

Topics :USFDAUS generic drug concernsGeneric brandsgeneric medicines

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story