Great Place To Work launches National Trust Index to rank workplace culture

Great Place To Work India has launched the National Trust Index, a national-level survey that captures the voice of millions of corporate employees across India.

Launched virtually on May 1, 2023, the survey is designed to articulate the current state of workplace culture across India, a statement said.

The National Trust Index seeks responses from across different areas of experience at the workplace that indicate the levels of trust among employees.

It will provide insights into how employees perceive the organisation based on the quality of their workplace experience across demographics, states, and industries, it added.

"This initiative is the first step towards shaping the future of the Indian workforce and making India future-ready as we navigate gig, hybrid, global, hyperconnected worlds. It is designed to be inclusive and accessible to all, and we encourage everyone to participate," Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Serial Entrepreneur and CEO, Great Place To Work India said.

The survey will be administered through an online platform, ensuring complete anonymity of the data collected, and will include a comprehensive set of questions that provide tangible insights into employees' perceptions.