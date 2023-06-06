Home / India News / 'Gruha Jyoti' free electricity scheme can be availed by tenants: K'taka CM

Karnataka CM said tenants are also eligible to avail the Gruha Jyoti' scheme, under which 200 units of free power will be provided to all domestic consumers in the state from July 1

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 1:40 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said tenants are also eligible to avail the Gruha Jyoti' scheme, under which 200 units of free power will be provided to all domestic consumers in the state from July 1.

The clarification comes a day after the Congress government had issued guidelines to avail the free electricity under the scheme.

We will provide free power (up to 200 units) to those living in rented accommodation as well. Poor people who consume less than 200 units of power will not have to pay the bills. This (scheme) will be applicable to the tenants, Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

He also clarified that this scheme was not applicable for commercial usage. The 'Gruha Jyoti' scheme was one of the 5 guarantees promised by the Congress ahead of the 2023 assembly elections. Reacting to BJP's protest against the power tariff hike as well as the state government's decision to revisit the anti-cow slaughter law enacted by the then Yediyurappa government, Siddaramaiah sought to know what moral right the saffron party has to protest.

The Chief Minister accused the BJP of 'plundering' the state when in power and bringing a bad name to the state.

The BJP leaders are protesting because they have nothing else to do. What moral rights do they have? he asked.

According to Siddaramaiah, the BJP did not fulfill any of its election promises such as 10 hours free power, waiving farm loans and spending Rs 1.5 lakh crore on irrigation.

Charging the BJP with finding fault with the pro-people measures, the CM said, These people (BJP) are anti-people party. They looted and indulged in bribery when they were in power, brought a bad name to the state and then left. What to say when they come to preach us?

Meanwhile, the BJP's protest against the hike in power tariff by Rs 2.89 per unit and state Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh's remark over the anti-cow slaughter law, entered the second day.

Protests took place in different parts of the state including Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Davangere.

KarnatakaelectricityCongress

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 2:52 PM IST

