GSTN says GSTR-1 filing due date for March to be extended till Apr 12

'GSTN has accordingly recommended to @cbic_india that the due date for filing of GSTR-1 for the monthly taxpayers be extended by a day ie till 12/4/24,' the GST Tech said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 11:35 PM IST
The GST Network (GSTN) on Thursday said the due date for filing return for outward supplies or GSTR -1 for March will be extended till April 12.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the GST Tech said the GSTN has noticed that taxpayers are facing difficulties in filing GSTR-1 intermittently since Wednesday due to technical issues leading to slow response on the portal.

"GSTN has accordingly recommended to @cbic_india that the due date for filing of GSTR-1 for the monthly taxpayers be extended by a day ie till 12/4/24," the GST Tech said.

The due date to file GSTR-1 for a given tax period is 11th day of the succeeding month in case of taxpayers filing it monthly and the 13th day of month succeeding the end of every quarter in case of taxpayers filing quarterly.

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

