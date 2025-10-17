Major cabinet rejig in Gujarat today: 22 ministers expected to take oath

In a major political development, all 16 ministers in Gujarat tendered their resignations on Thursday, paving the way for a new Cabinet to be sworn in on Friday. This marks the first major reshuffle since Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel began his second term nearly three years ago.

The new Cabinet is set to take oath on October 17 at 11.30 am at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, according to an official statement. The BJP is expected to utilise most of the 27 available ministerial positions in the expanded Cabinet.

Senior party leaders, including BJP president and Union Minister JP Nadda, and BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal, are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. While Bansal was already in Gandhinagar, Nadda reached late Thursday and held a nearly three-hour meeting with Chief Minister Patel.

Governor Acharya Devvrat, who currently holds additional charge as Governor of Maharashtra, was in Mumbai when the resignations were submitted. He was expected to return to Gandhinagar late Thursday for the swearing-in ceremony.

Portfolio reshuffle expected

The Swarnim Complex, which houses the offices of state ministers, was cleaned and prepared overnight -- a sign of swift changes to follow. Six to seven MLAs are also likely to be appointed as parliamentary secretaries, according to The New Indian Express.