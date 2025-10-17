Home / India News / Major cabinet rejig in Gujarat today: 22 ministers expected to take oath

Major cabinet rejig in Gujarat today: 22 ministers expected to take oath

Gujarat Cabinet rejig: The Cabinet overhaul is likely to introduce additional ministerial positions, and balance caste and regional dynamics

Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM
All 16 Gujarat ministers have resigned ahead of a Cabinet reshuffle under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File image)
Boris Pradhan
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 12:00 PM IST
In a major political development, all 16 ministers in Gujarat tendered their resignations on Thursday, paving the way for a new Cabinet to be sworn in on Friday. This marks the first major reshuffle since Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel began his second term nearly three years ago.
 
This marks the most extensive overhaul since September 11, 2021, when then Chief Minister, the late Vijay Rupani, and his entire Cabinet stepped down to make way for Patel. The latest move follows the appointment of Minister of State Jagdish Vishwakarma as the president of the Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
 
The resignations included eight Cabinet ministers and eight ministers of state. According to The Indian Express, the reshuffle was approved after Chief Minister Patel and Vishwakarma met senior party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi recently. With 27 being the maximum permissible strength of the Gujarat Cabinet, the new Council of Ministers is expected to be larger than the outgoing one. Vishwakarma, now the BJP’s state president, is unlikely to be part of the new line-up.
 
Oath-taking ceremony on October 17 
The new Cabinet is set to take oath on October 17 at 11.30 am at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, according to an official statement. The BJP is expected to utilise most of the 27 available ministerial positions in the expanded Cabinet.
 
Senior party leaders, including BJP president and Union Minister JP Nadda, and BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal, are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. While Bansal was already in Gandhinagar, Nadda reached late Thursday and held a nearly three-hour meeting with Chief Minister Patel.
 
Governor Acharya Devvrat, who currently holds additional charge as Governor of Maharashtra, was in Mumbai when the resignations were submitted. He was expected to return to Gandhinagar late Thursday for the swearing-in ceremony.
 
Portfolio reshuffle expected 
The Swarnim Complex, which houses the offices of state ministers, was cleaned and prepared overnight -- a sign of swift changes to follow. Six to seven MLAs are also likely to be appointed as parliamentary secretaries, according to The New Indian Express.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

