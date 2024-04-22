Home / India News / Gurugram cops nab 4 cyber criminals for defrauding people of over Rs 4.5 cr

Gurugram cops nab 4 cyber criminals for defrauding people of over Rs 4.5 cr

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Siddhant Jain said four mobile phones and Rs 32000 in cash were recovered from the accused

The police said a total of 1,378 complaints and 64 cases are lodged against the accused. Of these, four cases are registered at Cyber Crime police station in Manesar, they added.
Press Trust of India Gurugram
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 8:07 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Gurugram cyber police have arrested four fraudsters for allegedly duping hundreds of people across the country of over Rs 4.5 crore, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Siddhant Jain said four mobile phones and Rs 32000 in cash were recovered from the accused.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He added that after examining these SIM cards and reviewing the data from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C), it was found that the fraud of about Rs 4.5 crore has been committed by these accused across the country.

The accused have been identified as Nitish, resident of Chomu in Rajasthan; Monu from Bhonkarka village; Ravikant from Samastipur, Bihar; and Vikas Kumar from Vaishali district, Bihar, police said.

"During the police interrogation, it was revealed that these accused committed fraud by making phone calls to people and cheating them in the name of transferring money online, investing in share market, offering online loans and getting money transferred by pretending to be experts," DCP Jain said.

The police said a total of 1,378 complaints and 64 cases are lodged against the accused. Of these, four cases are registered at Cyber Crime police station in Manesar, they added.

Further investigations are underway, the police said.

Also Read

Alliance of 40 countries to vow not to pay ransom to cybercriminals: US

Over 8,600 bank accounts linked to cybercriminals frozen in Jharkhand

Over Rs 10,300 cr siphoned off by cybercriminals since 2021, says I4C

Telangana logs 15,297 cybercrime cases in 2022, highest in India: NCRB

Over Rs 10,300 cr siphoned off by cybercriminals since April 2021: I4C

NGT directs officials to expedite demarcation of Ganga's floodplain in UP

King at 17, Chennai lad Gukesh sets his sights on chess World Championship

Venkaiah Naidu, Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup conferred Padma awards

FSSAI commissions nationwide quality check on MDH, Everest products

2G spectrum case: Centre moves SC seeking modification of 2012 verdict

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gurugramcyber crime

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story