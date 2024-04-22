Gurugram cops nab 4 cyber criminals for defrauding people of over Rs 4.5 cr

The Gurugram cyber police have arrested four fraudsters for allegedly duping hundreds of people across the country of over Rs 4.5 crore, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Siddhant Jain said four mobile phones and Rs 32000 in cash were recovered from the accused.

He added that after examining these SIM cards and reviewing the data from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C), it was found that the fraud of about Rs 4.5 crore has been committed by these accused across the country.

The accused have been identified as Nitish, resident of Chomu in Rajasthan; Monu from Bhonkarka village; Ravikant from Samastipur, Bihar; and Vikas Kumar from Vaishali district, Bihar, police said.

"During the police interrogation, it was revealed that these accused committed fraud by making phone calls to people and cheating them in the name of transferring money online, investing in share market, offering online loans and getting money transferred by pretending to be experts," DCP Jain said.

The police said a total of 1,378 complaints and 64 cases are lodged against the accused. Of these, four cases are registered at Cyber Crime police station in Manesar, they added.

Further investigations are underway, the police said.