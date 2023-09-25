Guwahati airport handles 1,000 metric tonnes of cargo in last three months

The domestic cargo terminal of Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport has handled a total cargo, both inbound and outbound, of around 1,000 metric tonnes in the last three months, an official release said on Monday.

In June, the airport handled 146 tons of cargo, 411 tons in July and 426 tons in August, officials said.

The state-of-the-art terminal is currently 550 square-metres and a new plan is being initiated to build an international cargo terminal building, the release added.

Assam and the northeast has a very big untapped potential of perishable air cargo.

Besides rice, tea and orchid, the region has several unique products that have appeal in the global market and there are several agriculture products from this region that may reach out to a global community ranging from Dubai to Singapore.

The Guwahati airport along with the Assam government are creating a cargo market that may bring economic prosperity to the grassroots level of citizens residing in this region, the release added.