Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Half of Indian workers exceed 49-hour weekly limit, outpacing peers

Half of Indian workers exceed 49-hour weekly limit, outpacing peers

The recent death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old chartered accountant (CA) at Ernst & Young, has brought attention to work-related stress among the youth

woman working, overworked
Premium
Photo: Pexels
Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 6:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Half of employees in India work at least 49 hours per week, exceeding the limits set by many peer nations and statutory provisions.

Indian labour laws prescribe a 48-hour work week for a worker. Data from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) shows that the share of those working 49 hours or more has decreased over the years from 63.4 per cent in 2018 to 50.5 per cent in 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Despite this decline, the proportion of those working at least 49 hours a week in India was still higher in 2023 than in countries such as South Africa (19.6 per cent), the United States (11.8 per cent), Brazil (9.9 per cent), and the United Kingdom (8.9 per cent).

The recent death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old chartered accountant (CA) at Ernst & Young, has brought attention to work-related stress among the youth.

While the share of males working 49 hours or more has reduced from 86.8 per cent in 2018 to 83.9 per cent in India in 2023, the share of females has increased from 13.2 per cent to 16.1 per cent in the same period.


Share of employed working 49 or more hours per week (in %)
Source: ILO
Note: Figures for 2023. Data for BRICS and top five countries in terms of GDP with available data

India 50.5
South Africa 19.6
United States 11.8
Brazil 9.9
United Kingdom 8.9
Canada 8.6
Italy 8.5
France 8.3
Germany 4.6
Russia 1.7

Female suicides linked to professional or career problems made up 13.3 per cent of such cases in the country in 2022, compared to 17 per cent in 2018.

Overall, 2,083 suicides due to professional or career problems were recorded in 2022, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). This was the second highest since 2012. In 2021, 2,593 cases were registered.

Suicides related to professional issues accounted for 1.2 per cent of all cases in 2022, up from 0.8 per cent in 2012.

Most of those committing suicide due to professional reasons were youth in 2022. Those in the age group of 18-30 years accounted for 38.5 per cent of these suicides, followed by the 30-45 age group with a share of 36.7 per cent.


Suicides due to professional/career problem
Source: NCRB

2012 931 0.8
2013 1311 1
2014 903 0.7
2015 1590 1.2
2016 1869 1.4
2017 1875 1.4
2018 1697 1.3
2019 1658 1.2
2020 1837 1.2
2021 2593 1.6
2022 2083 1.2

In 2018, the 18-30 age group accounted for 33.4 per cent, and the 30-45 age group held a 38.4 per cent share.

Maharashtra accounted for the highest number of these cases across states and union territories with a share of 30.7 per cent of the total in 2022, followed by Gujarat (16.4 per cent), Karnataka (11.4 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (4.9 per cent), and Kerala and Tamil Nadu (4.8 per cent each).


Share in suicides due to professional/career problem (in %)
Source: NCRB

  2018 2022
Below 18 years 2.8 3.8
18-30 years 33.4 38.5
30-45 years 38.4 36.7
45-60 years 19.8 16.6
60 years and above 5.6 4.4

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

International Labour Day 2024: Know its history and other important facts

International Labour Day 2024: Date, history, significance of day and more

J-K, Haryana polls LIVE: Why did youth of Haryana turn to 'Dunki', asks Rahul Gandhi

NPCI eyes Africa, South America for digital payment push via UPI: CEO

LIVE: Will not hesitate from facing investigation, says CM Siddaramaiah on Karnataka HC verdict

Topics :international labour dayEmployees Provident FundMost working hours

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story