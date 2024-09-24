Half of Indian workers exceed 49-hour weekly limit, outpacing peers

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Share of employed working 49 or more hours per week (in %)
Source: ILO
Note: Figures for 2023. Data for BRICS and top five countries in terms of GDP with available data
|India
|50.5
|South Africa
|19.6
|United States
|11.8
|Brazil
|9.9
|United Kingdom
|8.9
|Canada
|8.6
|Italy
|8.5
|France
|8.3
|Germany
|4.6
|Russia
|1.7
Suicides due to professional/career problem
Source: NCRB
|2012
|931
|0.8
|2013
|1311
|1
|2014
|903
|0.7
|2015
|1590
|1.2
|2016
|1869
|1.4
|2017
|1875
|1.4
|2018
|1697
|1.3
|2019
|1658
|1.2
|2020
|1837
|1.2
|2021
|2593
|1.6
|2022
|2083
|1.2
Share in suicides due to professional/career problem (in %)
Source: NCRB
|2018
|2022
|Below 18 years
|2.8
|3.8
|18-30 years
|33.4
|38.5
|30-45 years
|38.4
|36.7
|45-60 years
|19.8
|16.6
|60 years and above
|5.6
|4.4
To read the full story, Subscribe Now at just Rs 249 a month
Already a subscriber? Log in
Subscribe To BS Premium
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on BS Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in