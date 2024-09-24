Shankh Air: Uttar Pradesh-based new airline gets Centre's nod, says report

The Union Aviation Ministry has given the green light for Shankh Air, the newest airline in India, to start flying. However, the airline must first receive approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) before taking to the sky.

Notably, with operational hubs planned for Lucknow and Noida, Shankh Air is the first scheduled airline to launch from Uttar Pradesh. It plans to begin operations using a fleet of Boeing 737-800NGs, the new-generation model.

On its website, the airline states that it wants to connect India's major cities by offering both intrastate and interstate flights. Connecting areas with strong demand along with offering a few direct flying options will be its main goal.