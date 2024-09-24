Urdu made mandatory for Anganwadi teachers' posts in 2 Karnataka districts

The knowledge of Urdu has been made mandatory for all candidates applying for the Anganwadi teachers' post in Mudigere and Chikkamagaluru districts of Karnataka. This announcement was made by the state Congress government through a notification.

Reacting to this, the BJP has criticised the diktat while accusing the Congress government of 'appeasement politics'. The matter came into limelight after an official order was issued by the Department of Women and Child Welfare requiring all applicants in Mudigere, Chikkamagaluru district to be proficient in Urdu. BJP slams Karnataka government The Bharatiya Janata Party is attacking the state government over the issue. BJP shared a post on social media saying, "The Karnataka government is imposing Urdu in Kannada-speaking regions. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar must explain why Urdu is being prioritised over Kannada, the state's official language."

Mudigere education department writes to deputy director

In a letter to the Deputy Director over the issue, the Mudigere Education Department has highlighted that the local population includes various communities. The Muslim population in the region makes up 31.94 per cent, it adds.

According to the government notification, the state government will hire minority communities exceeding 25 per cent of the population, and workers proficient in the minority language, alongside Kannada.

Regarding the notification mandating Urdu, people feel that the eligibility requirements sideline Kannada-speaking candidates. Therefore, the letter requests authorities to ensure that proficiency in Kannada is also mandated for the job to mitigate the backlash from Pro-Kannada groups.