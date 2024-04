Happy Baisakhi 2024: Here are the 20 best wishes, messages and quotes

Baisakhi, which is also known as Visakhi, is a very important harvest festival celebrated majorly in Punjab and the northern part of India. According to the Sikh calendar, Baisakhi marks the beginning of the new year and it is celebrated as the first day of the Hindu month of Vaisakh. As per the Gregorian calendar, the harvest festival generally falls on April 13 or 14 and this year it will fall on April 14, Saturday.