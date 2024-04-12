Baisakhi 2024: Date, significance, history, and how to celebrate the fest

Baisakhi, also known as Vaishaki, is a very significant festival celebrated in North India with great joy and enthusiasm. It is celebrated by people across the country marking the commencement of the harvest season and the beginning of the solar New Year in parts of North India.

According to the Sikh calendar, this festival was initially observed on the starting days of Vaishakh month (April-May) which aligns with April 13 or 14 of the Gregorian calendar. This year, Baisakhi 2024 will be celebrated on April 13 (Saturday) commencing at 9.15 pm just before the Mesha Sankranti, as per the Drik Panchang.

Baisakhi 2024 is a very special sikh festival. It remembers when the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, founded the Khalsa Panth in 1699. This auspicious festival is celebrated by Sikhs who visit Gurudwara and offer prayers.

It is not just the Sikhs who celebrate the festival, Hindus also join the celebrations. People wear traditional clothes, dance, and sing to celebrate the harvest. On this day, people even visit the Ganges river to clean their sins.

Baisakhi History

It is a big celebration in the country, especially in Punjab . However, it is known by different names in different states, like it is known as Vaisakha in Bihar, Poila Baisakh in West Bengal, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu and Rangoli Bihu in Assam. It is also the beginning of harvest season, hence people celebrate it wholeheartedly.

The Baisakhi history goes back to 1699 when Khalsa Panth was formed by Guru Gobind Singh. Khalsa was a group of Sikhs who fought for what was right and fair. On Baisakhi, Guru Gobind Singh gathered his followers and asked why to join this group. Five people who came from different groups volunteered. They are the first members and are called 'Panj Pyare'. They were called Singh and were given special attire to wear.

Baisakhi 2024 Significance

The Sikh festival holds special significance from historical and religious points. They celebrate the day across the world with great joy and happiness. It also marks the Punjabi New Year and the beginning of the harvest season. This is celebrated with a variety of rituals and customs.

This festival reflects the cultural heritage of the Sikh community and Punjab. This is an occasion for expressing gratitude, seeking blessings, and rejoicing in the spirit of togetherness and prosperity. It symbolises the values of gratitude, community and joy of abundance.

How to celebrate Baisakhi 2024?

On this special day, people get up early and clean themselves. They visit the nearest Gurdwaras to offer prayers. They join a big parade, led by five beloved ones, with singing, dancing and music. They also offer food and sweets to everyone in the parade.