Happy Diwali 2023: Top 10 wishes, messages and quotes to share on this day

Top 10 wishes to share
- May the divine light of Diwali fill your life with love, prosperity, and happiness. Happy Diwali!
- Wishing you a Diwali filled with love and laughter. May this festival bring you endless joy and success.
- On this auspicious occasion of Diwali, may you be blessed with good health, wealth, and happiness. Happy Diwali!
- May the glow of Diwali light up your path to success and prosperity. Happy Diwali!
- Wishing you a Diwali that shines brighter and warmer with each passing day. Have a wonderful celebration!
- May the festival of Diwali bring you endless joy and prosperity. Celebrate with love and light.
- This Diwali, let's spread love and kindness like confetti. Wishing you a bright and beautiful celebration.
- May the glow of Diwali fill your heart with joy and your life with happiness. Happy Diwali!
- Wishing you a Diwali that is as colourful and vibrant as the rangolis and fireworks!
- May the blessings of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi be with you always! Happy Diwali!
- May the festival of lights bring you new opportunities, success, and prosperity!
Top 10 messages to share
- I hope you have a very happy and prosperous Diwali. May the Goddess Lakshmi bless you with all that you desire.
- Diwali is a time to celebrate the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. May the light of Diwali guide you on your path to success and happiness.
- Wishing you a Diwali that is filled with the warmth of family and friends, the sweetness of mithai, and the brightness of diyas.
- May this Diwali bring you all the good things in life: love, laughter, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Diwali!
- I hope you have a wonderful Diwali celebration filled with joy, love, and light.
- This Diwali, I wish you all the best. May your life be filled with happiness, success, and good health.
- Happy Diwali! May the light of Diwali shine brightly on you and your loved ones.
- Let’s celebrate the festival of lights with kindness, compassion, and love. Wishing you a very happy Diwali!
- May the festival of lights bring you new opportunities, success, and prosperity. Happy Diwali!
- Wishing you a Diwali that is as sweet as the mithai and as bright as the fireworks. Have a safe and joyous celebration!
Top 10 quotes to share
- "Diwali is a time to celebrate the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance."
- "On Diwali, let's light up not just our homes, but also our hearts."
- "Diwali is a time to reflect on the blessings in our lives and to be grateful for all that we have."
- "May the festival of Diwali bring you new beginnings, new hopes, and new dreams."
- "May the light of Diwali guide you on your path to success and happiness."
- "On this auspicious occasion of Diwali, I wish you good health, wealth, and prosperity."
- "May the festival of Diwali bring you joy, love, and laughter."
- "Wishing you a Diwali that is as bright as diyas, as sweet as mithai, and as sparkling as fireworks."
- "May the Goddess Lakshmi bless you with all that you desire on this auspicious occasion of Diwali."
- "Diwali is a time to let go of the past and to embrace the future with hope and optimism."