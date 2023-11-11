Home / India News / Former Delhi Dy CM Sisodia meets ailing wife after court's permission

Former Delhi Dy CM Sisodia meets ailing wife after court's permission

In June too Sisodia was granted permission by the Delhi High Court to meet his wife Seema, who suffers from multiple sclerosis

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Manish Sisodia meets ailing wife (Photo: X | Saurabh_MLAgk)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 10:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, currently in Tihar jail, met his ailing wife on Saturday after permission from a city court.

Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the alleged liquor scam case, was allowed to meet his wife for six hours between 10 am and 4 pm.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Accompanied by police personnel, Sisodia reached his home on Mathura Road in a prison van at around 10 am and returned to the jail after the meeting time lapsed.

During the brief time Sisodia spent with his wife, the AAP leader lighted diyas in his house on 'Choti Diwali'. He did not interact with mediapersons who were gathered outside his residence.

Sharing a photo of Sisodia hugging his wife as he was leaving his house to return to jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "This picture is very painful."

"Is it right to do such injustice to a person who gave hope to the poor children of the country?" Kejriwal wrote on X.

In June too Sisodia was granted permission by the Delhi High Court to meet his wife Seema, who suffers from multiple sclerosis. However, he could not meet her as she was hospitalised after a sudden deterioration in her condition.

The court while permitting Sisodia to meet his wife ordered him not to talk to the media or indulge in any political activity.

A senior leader of AAP, Sisodia held the post of deputy chief minister besides holding various portfolios, including the Excise Department, in the Arvind Kejriwal government before his arrest by the CBI in February.

He resigned as deputy CM and minister of different departments after being arrested but his family lived at his then-official residence on Mathura Road sharing it with Education Minister Atishi.

Recently, Sisodia's bail application in the case was rejected by the Supreme Court.

Also Read

PubG love story: Seema Haider, partner being questioned by UP police

State Taxes, Excise Department plans to enhance audit enforcement using AI

Delhi Excise Policy: Court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia

Delhi excise policy scam: SC rejects bail pleas of ex-Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia reaches his residence from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

AIIMS Delhi takes measures on taxis overcharging patients for short trips

Over 2.2 mn 'diyas' light up Ayodhya as Deepotsav sets world record

J-K's Kishtwar to soon emerge as north India's power hub: Jitendra Singh

Tribal activists threaten self-immolation if Sarna is not declared religion

Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana's air quality 'moderate'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Manish SisodiaDelhiEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XI

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody's

IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector

Next Story