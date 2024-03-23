Happy Holi 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and Greeting for your loved ones

Holi is one of the most well-known celebrations of Hindus, and is celebrated with fun and excitement across India. This festival of colours, also known as Basanta Utsav and Dol Jatra, typically occurs in late February or early March. This year, Holi in India will be celebrated on Monday, 25 March 2024.

Holi marks the conclusion of the winter season and the start of summer. This Hindu celebration frequently coincides with the full moon or Purnima on the night of the Hindu month of Phalguna. On the event of Holi, individuals invest their energy with friends and family, apply colors on one another, perform ceremonies and puja, and share desserts.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

We have organized a list of Cheerful Holi 2024 wishes, messages, and greetings for you to share to your friends and family to make this celebration even more special.

Happy Holi 2024: Wishes and Greetings

• I wish you a lot of happiness and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Happy Holi 2024.

• May this Holi be the best festival for you and your loved ones. Greetings of Holi.

• Let us start our new life with this amazing festival of colors. Happy Holi.

• You may be far away from me this Holi, but you are not away from my heart. Happy Holi Bhaiya.

• Holi is all about love, care, happiness, and lots of fun. Let us enjoy the day to the greatest. Happy Holi.

• Let us forget the differences with everyone on this pious occasion of Holi, and enjoy the festival with love and respect. Happy Holi 2024.

• You are the best sister in this world, and my sweetest Holi partner. Happy Holi!!

• Let us take the blessings of Lord Krishna on this Holi, and pray with great enthusiasm. Happy Holi.

• May Lord Krishna bless you and your loved ones on this Holi. Happy Holi 2024.

• No one can enjoy the festival of colors the way our family does. Greetings of the Day everyone!! Happy Holi.

• May the canvas of your life be painted with the colours of joy, love, success, and happiness in 2024. Let Holi be the occasion to add new hues to your life. Wishing you a very Happy Holi!

• This Holi, let the colours of happiness and love spread through your life and wipe away all that is dull and dreary. Wishing you a vibrant, joyful, and prosperous Holi 2024.

• Let the colours of Holi spread the message of peace and happiness for now and forever. Wishing you and your family a lively, joyful, and colourful Holi 2024. May this Holi be better than it has ever been!