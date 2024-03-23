Home / India News / Electoral bonds worth Rs 9.6 crore purchased by 33 entities expired

Electoral bonds worth Rs 9.6 crore purchased by 33 entities expired

Before the Supreme Court declared the electoral bonds illegal, they were valid only for 15 days from the date of issue to be encashed

Illustration by Binay Sinha
Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 12:29 AM IST
Electoral bonds worth Rs 9.6 crore purchased by 33 entities between April 2019, and January 2024, expired, according to data published by the Election Commission of India. Future Gaming and Hotel Services PR topped the list of expired bonds, followed by ECL Finance Ltd, Pacifica India Projects Pvt Ltd, and Edelweiss Rural Corporate Service.

In total, these four firms contributed 72.3 per cent of the expired bonds. While electoral bonds purchased by 15 persons for amounts between Rs 1,000-Rs 25,000 expired, such bonds valued between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 60 lakh by six entities were also not encashed.  Electoral bonds purchased by another eight entities for values between 1 million to 5 million also expired.

Topics :Electoral BondElection Commission of IndiaPolitical parties

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 12:28 AM IST

