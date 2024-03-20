Holi 2024: Places to visit in India to celebrate festival of colours

Holi , the festival of colours, is perhaps the most vibrant and eagerly expected Hindu celebration in India, denoting the appearance of spring and the triumph of good over evil. Also known as the "Festival of Colours,” or Dol jatra” or “Basanta Utsav" Holi appears with the full moon, or Purnima, at night of the Phalguna month in the Hindu calendar.

This year, Holi is on March 25, 2024, which is a Monday. Holi is celebrated a day before Holika Dahan, also called Choti Holi, on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

From the traditional customs in the temples of Mathura and Vrindavan to the modern parties in metropolitan cities, Holi is celebrated differently in every area of India catching the essence of India's spiritual and cultural legacy.





Holi 2024: Top 5 places to visit in India during Holi

1. Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

Celebrating Holi in Mathura has its beauty and good luck. This spot is well known because Lord Krishna was born here. The interesting truth is a favourite among Lord Krishna devotees especially during Holi.

Individuals go to the Dwarkadheesh Temple and offer their prayers on Holi. They additionally mark the celebration by putting abir (colours) on each other and spending memorable moments.

2. Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

This is the best spot to celebrate "Phoolon ki Holi". Vrindavan attracts peace-seeking tourists who need to take part in a quiet time during Holi. Numerous sightseers visit the Banke Bihari Temple and pray peacefully during the celebration. They additionally commit devotional songs to Lord Krishna on this auspicious day.



3. Shantiniketan, West Bengal

Shantiniketan, a small town in West Bengal celebrates Holi inspired by Rabindranath Tagore known as 'Basanta Utsav', with cultural performances, dances, songs, and poetry, followed by the playing of colours.

The Basanta Utsav festivity in Shantiniketan starts with the traditional early morning parade known as 'Prabhat Pheris' from the Visva-Bharati University campus to the Kopai River.

4. Anandpur Sahib, Punjab

Anandpur Sahib in Punjab marks Holi through Hola Mohalla, a celebration that displays Sikh culture through martial arts shows, mock battles by Nihangs (Sikh warriors) in real life on the banks of the Charan Ganga, and the common lively colours. Moreover, devotees visit the Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib during the three-day celebration to look for the blessings of the Almighty.



5. Mumbai, Maharashtra and Delhi (the capital of India)

In metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Delhi, Holi is celebrated with enormous parties that highlight music, dance, and a blast of colours.

Occasions like the Holi Moo Festival in Delhi and the energetic celebrations in Mumbai make metropolitan exciting, making these cities hotspots for experiencing the celebration's contemporary and lively side.