Happy Ugadi 2024: Telugu New Year Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and Status

Ugadi marks the start of the Telugu New Year. It is celebrated in southern states like Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. This celebration is held on the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra.

Ugadi 2024 is being celebrated today on Tuesday, April 9. On this day, individuals draw dynamic designs that are prominently known as Muggulu.

Special foods for the day incorporate Bevu Bella and Pachadi.

Happy Ugadi: Celebrations and Traditions

As banks and offices will stay shut across the states where Ugadi is celebrated, people will invest quality time with family, trading gifts, and taking part in social programs to observe the momentous event.

The energetic soul of Ugadi is obvious with individuals enjoying traditional foods like pachadi, a sweet and sour chutney created with neem flowers, jaggery, tamarind, and different ingredients. Sharing these festive food varieties is a fundamental part of Ugadi festivities.

As you gear up to celebrate the event, here are a few wishes, messages, and quotes including Facebook and WhatsApp status to share to your friends and family.

Happy Ugadi: Wishes and Messages

• May the Lord bless you with good health, wealth, peace and prosperity! May your year be filled with happiness. Happy Ugadi 2024!

• On Ugadi 2024, I extend my heartfelt greetings to you and your loved ones. Have a blessed year ahead.

• May good triumph over evil always. I want all your stress and worries to be less this year. Happy Ugadi 2024.

• This New Year, I wish nothing but the best for you. I want you to be happy and full of joy. May you become the best version of yourself and spread joy wherever you go.

• Let’s put the sorrows of the past behind us and start fresh. Happy Ugadi, enjoy this day to the fullest and look forward to a bright future.

Ugadi 2024: Telugu New Year Quotes

• “May the divine light of Ugadi shine upon you and your family, guiding you towards success and happiness. Happy Ugadi!”

• “Wishing you a Ugadi full of happiness, harmony, and prosperity. May this new year bring you success in all your endeavours. Happy Ugadi!”

• “May the arrival of Ugadi fill your heart with new hopes and aspirations. Wishing you a year full of joy, peace, and success. Happy Ugadi!”

• “May the colours and festivities of Ugadi brighten up your life with joy and happiness. Wishing you a blessed and prosperous Ugadi!”

• “As we celebrate Ugadi, may it herald the dawn of a new beginning filled with peace, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Ugadi!”

Ugadi 2024: Social media status

• “Wishing you and your family a Happy Ugadi filled with love, laughter, and prosperity. May this new year bring you closer to your dreams. Happy Ugadi 2024!”

• The raw mangoes, neem and jaggery represent the sour, bitter and sweet flavors of life. May the flavours of Ugadi fill your life in the coming year.

• Like a plate of Pachadi, may you have all kinds of flavours in the coming year. Happy Ugadi 2024.

• May this new year be a joyful ride for you and your family. Here’s wishing you the best year ahead. Happy Ugadi!

• Happy Ugadi from me and mine to you and yours. May you have a wonderful year ahead.