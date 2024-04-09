LIVE: Delhi HC to deliver verdict on Delhi CM's plea on ED arrest today

Latest news updates: Catch all the news updates from around the world here
The Delhi High Court will today deliver its verdict on a petition by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, challenging his arrest in a money laundering case linked with the alleged excise scam. The Delhi chief minister has questioned the "timing" of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate and said it was in contravention of the basic structure of the Constitution. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will pronounce the order at 2:30 pm on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court is also set to deliver its verdict on Kejriwal's petition seeking additional time to meet with his lawyers. The Delhi chief minister was arrested by the ED on March 21 after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the probe agency.
First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 8:49 AM IST