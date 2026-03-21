Haridwar gears up for Kumbh 2027 as CM Dhami fast-tracks infra projects

The Uttarakhand government has intensified development work in Haridwar, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directing officials to complete all permanent infrastructure projects by October 2026.

In preparation for the Kumbh Mela 2027 to be held next year in Haridwar, special emphasis is being placed on the rapid development of infrastructure, the expansion of facilities for pilgrims, and the establishment of modern surveillance and control systems for enhanced security.

Efforts are underway to fast-track the implementation of related projects on the ground. In this regard, the state government has approved the construction of a new Command and Control Centre building (CCR-2) for the Kumbh Mela, along with two new bridges over the Sukhi River and the Mayapur escape channel.

It is noteworthy that Pushkar Singh Dhami, during his visit to Haridwar last Monday, reviewed the preparations for Kumbh Mela 2027 and directed officials to ensure all necessary arrangements for the convenience, accessibility, and safety of pilgrims, while accelerating infrastructure development. He clearly stated that the state government would leave no stone unturned in organising the Kumbh Mela. On this occasion, he also instructed that construction work on the CCR-2 building and both bridges be initiated at the earliest. In compliance with these directions, the required approvals for all three key projects have now been issued at the government level.

Under the arrangements for Kumbh Mela 2027, a project worth ₹50.27 crore has been approved for the construction of the CCR-2 building in Haridwar, with ₹20.11 crore released as the first instalment. This project is extremely important for managing not only the Kumbh Mela, but also other major bathing festivals and the Kanwar Yatra held in Haridwar. The new Command and Control Centre will be developed near the existing Mela Control Building (CCR) and will be equipped with modern technologies and facilities. A helipad is also proposed on the top floor of the building to facilitate helicopter landing and take-off during emergencies, enabling effective crowd management, rescue, and evacuation operations during large gatherings. The existing CCR building was constructed in 2004, and considering the increasing number of pilgrims and modern requirements, the new CCR-2 is being developed to ensure advanced monitoring and control of the entire Mela area.

In the same sequence, the government has also approved the construction of a 44.80-meter-long double-lane bridge (cable net arch) on the Sukhi River, replacing the existing causeway on the road leading to the Kankhal cremation ground. During the monsoon season, waterlogging and strong currents at the causeway pose a significant risk to life and property, including incidents of vehicles being swept away. The proposed bridge will effectively mitigate these risks and provide a separate, safe, and smooth route for pilgrims during the Kumbh Mela and other bathing festivals. The bridge will include pedestrian footpaths and approach roads on both sides. The total approved cost of this project is ₹13.21 crore, with ₹5.28 crore released as the first instalment.

Approval has also been granted for the construction of a 60-meter span bow-string steel girder double-lane bridge over the Mayapur escape channel, downstream of the existing bridge connecting Dakshdweep and Bairagi Camp. This new bridge will directly link the parking area being developed in the Dakshdweep region with Bairagi Camp, providing a separate and smooth route for pilgrims during major events like the Kumbh Mela and significantly improving crowd management. Approach roads will also be constructed at both ends of the bridge. The total approved cost of this project is ₹12.46 crore, with ₹4.98 crore released in the first instalment.