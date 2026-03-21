IMD warns of heavy rain, strong winds as storms sweep across India

India is witnessing diverse weather patterns as multiple systems remain active, triggering widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across several regions and keeping temperatures in check in many parts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Bengal and Sikkim, with squally winds reaching 70–80 kmph likely over parts of West Bengal.

Thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorm activity are expected over Odisha, West Bengal and parts of the northeast, including Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura. Gusty winds of 40–60 kmph are likely across east and central India over the next few days.

More snowfall, rain in hills Light to moderate rainfall and snowfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds (up to 60 kmph) are likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with isolated heavy falls. Plains such as Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh may witness scattered rain and lightning, along with isolated hailstorm activity. Stormy weather in south Parts of central India, including Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh, are expected to see thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, along with isolated hailstorms. In the south, light to moderate rainfall is likely over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with hot and humid conditions persisting over Kerala and coastal regions.

Mercury sees a much needed drop Maximum temperatures have seen a temporary dip in northwest and east India, but are expected to rise gradually by 3–7 degrees Celsius over the next few days across most regions. The highest temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, while the lowest minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius was reported at Gurdaspur in Punjab. Delhi weather outlook The national capital is likely to experience a partly cloudy sky, with maximum temperatures ranging between 26–28 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 13–15 degrees Celsius, ensuring relatively comfortable conditions. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital improved significantly and was recorded at 94 in the ‘satisfactory’ category at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control board (CPCB).