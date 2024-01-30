Haryana govt hospitals, health institutes to implement uniforms from Mar 1

All government hospitals and health institutions in Haryana will implement uniforms for its employees from March 1, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Monday.

Vij chaired a meeting with officials of various associations related to the Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday.

According to an official statement, Vij said that uniforms for employees in various categories will be implemented in all government hospitals and health institutions across the state from March 1.

Last year, the health minister had announced a dress code for healthcare professionals, which barred funky hairstyles, makeup, long nails, denim clothing, T-shirts, skirts, among others at government healthcare centres.

Vij had said that a hospital requires its employees to follow certain conduct, and a dress code is an essential component which gives the organisation a "professional touch".

At Monday's meeting, the health minister expressed his desire for National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) labs to be present in all hospitals having more than 100 beds for high-quality testing facilities for the people.

Vij also emphasised the importance of high-quality instruments in the laboratories to facilitate technicians' work.

Associations related to the health department, including HCMS Association, Haryana Civil Dental Surgeon Association, Nursing Welfare Association, attended the meeting.

Vij assured the representatives of the associations that efforts would be made to address their demands related to specialist cadre, promotions, various allowances etc.

The minister assured the officials of the association that discussions would be held with stakeholders to address these concerns, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department G Anupama, Director-General of Health Services R S Poonia and other senior officials.