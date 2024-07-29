Haryana man dies on Russian frontline after alleged forced recruitment

A 22-year-old man from Matour village in Kaithal district, Haryana, died on the Russian frontline after reportedly being forced to fight against Ukrainian forces, reported The Indian Express, citing his family.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow has confirmed the death of Ravi Moun but has not disclosed the circumstances. In a statement to the family, the embassy requested DNA test reports, particularly from Ravi’s mother. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ajay Moun, Ravi’s elder brother, told The Indian Express that, due to the recent death of their mother, they will soon provide a DNA test report from their father instead.

This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he raised concerns about Indian nationals serving in the Russian military and sought their early release. The Russian authorities had assured an "early discharge of all Indian nationals from Russian Army service."

In June, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the deaths of two Indian nationals recruited by the Russian Army, one of whom was from Amritsar. Earlier in March, two other Indians from Surat and Hyderabad were also killed in the conflict.

According to Ravi’s family, he travelled to Russia in January 2024. One of three siblings, Ravi, had only studied up to Class 10. His brother Ajay revealed that the family had spent Rs 11.5 lakh, raised by selling their one-acre land, to send Ravi to Russia, based on promises from a local agent of a transportation job.

Ajay Moun stated that Ravi, who left on January 13, was later joined by five other youths from their village who remain in Russia.

He further alleged that Ravi was conscripted into the Russian Army and forced to fight on the frontline under the threat of a ten-year prison sentence. Ravi, he claimed, was trained for trench digging and last contacted his family on March 12, reporting that he had been on the battlefield since March 6.

Ajay reached out to the Indian embassy in Moscow on July 21 to inquire about Ravi. Gloria Dung Dung, second secretary at the embassy, confirmed Ravi’s death a few days later. The embassy's response included a request for a DNA test to identify Ravi’s remains and facilitate their return.

Meanwhile, Ravi’s family has appealed to PM Modi for assistance in repatriating his body due to financial constraints.

Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala described the incident as "heartbreaking".

Surjewala had earlier petitioned External Affairs Minister (MEA) S Jaishankar for intervention in what he termed an "extreme humanitarian crisis for bringing Haryana’s youth from Russia-occupied territory of Ukraine.”

In his letter, Surjewala detailed the plight of eight youths, including Ravi, who were allegedly deceived by an agent named Ankit, leading them to Moscow on tourist visas before being forced into combat roles.

“On account of rampant unemployment and in the absence of any opportunities to find work, these boys were made to pay Rs 8 to Rs 10 lakh each for transportation jobs in Russia. Finally, Ankit, who received the money from the boys and who is already in Russia, took them to Moscow on a tourist visa and forcibly sent them to the war front in the Russian-Ukrainian war," he wrote in the letter.