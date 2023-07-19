Home / India News / Haryana planning to erect pillars in Aravalis to prevent illegal mining

Haryana planning to erect pillars in Aravalis to prevent illegal mining

The government officials said that when intercepted, these illegal miners pretend that they did not realise entering Haryana and that they have the required permit to quarry stones in Rajasthan

BS Web Team New Delhi
The menace of illegal mining made national headlines last year in July when DSP Surender Singh of Haryana Police was killed when he was on a mining patrol in Nuh's Pachgaon

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 1:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a first, the Haryana government is planning to erect pillars on its borders with Rajasthan in the South to demarcate the state's area from its neighbour, The Times of India (ToI) has reported. This is being planned as the mining department wants to define the porous borders as Aravalis have become a spot for illegal mining.

According to the law, mining is banned in South Haryana, however, the same is not true for Rajasthan. Playing to their advantage, the mining mafia extends their operations into the borders of Haryana, and the terrain of the Aravalis further supports them to do so.

Sharing information on the matter, government officials told the newspaper that when intercepted, these illegal miners pretend that they did not realise entering Haryana and they have the required permit to quarry stones in Rajasthan.

To prevent such a situation, the mining department announced on Tuesday, July 18 that they have identified the villages from Ghata Shamsabad to Rawli in Nuh to erect the pillars.

Mining officer of Gurgaon and Nuh, Anil Atwal was quoted in the ToI report as saying, "We have already started the work. We have identified villages where we stall pillars so that we can stop people from venturing into Aravali forest areas from Rajasthan."

Mining of the Aravalis in Haryana was banned in 2009 after a Supreme Court order. However, illegal mining still continues to cut the Aravalis which act as the only barrier between Rajasthan and North India, the report said. Without Aravalis at guard, deserts from Rajasthan are likely to expand into the fertile plains of north India.

Data from the mining department showed that penalties as high as Rs 1.39 crore were imposed on those involved in illegal mining alongside the seizure of 71 vehicles in the Nuh district.

The menace of illegal mining made national headlines last year in July when DSP Surender Singh of Haryana Police was killed when he was on a mining patrol in Nuh's Pachgaon.

Also Read

Illegal mining at Aravalli: 582 complaints but one conviction in 6 years

Web Werks to invest Rs 1,400 crore to develop data centre in Navi Mumbai

Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 for iPhones: What's new, how-to install, and more

Alwar lynching case: District court convicts 4 out of 5; sentences to 7 yrs

Gyanvapi row: Allahabad court to hear petition filed by waqf board today

Heavy rains create flood-like situation in Jammu, rivers breach danger mark

All new tourist vehicles in Goa to be EVs from January 2024: CM Sawant

USS Stethem conducts cooperative deployment with Indian Navy in Goa

G20: EWG meeting begins in Indore to tackle global labour challenges

Best web series award added to Int'l Film Festival of India: Anurag Thakur

Topics :Aravali hillsAravalliMining industryIllegal mining caseillegal miningHaryana GovernmentHaryanaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story