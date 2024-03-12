Home / India News / Haryana politics: CM Khattar, Cabinet quits amid rumours of BJP-JJP split

Haryana politics: CM Khattar, Cabinet quits amid rumours of BJP-JJP split

At present, the BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House while the JJP has 10. The ruling combine also enjoys the support of six of seven independents

Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 12:57 PM IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers on Tuesday submitted their resignations to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, sources said.

The development came amid speculation of cracks emerging in the state's ruling BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition over seat sharing ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The cabinet comprised 14 ministers, including Khattar and three members of the Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP. All have resigned.

A new cabinet is likely to be sworn in at the oath taking ceremony to be held at the governor's residence, the sources said.

The BJP has called a meeting of its MLAs at Haryana Niwas.

Union minister Arjun Munda, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who have been appointed as observers by the party, as well as BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala are in Haryana Niwas.

Khattar will remain chief minister, Kanwar Pal, who was education minister, told reporters outside Haryana Niwas after submitting his resignation.

At present, the BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House while the JJP has 10. The ruling combine also enjoys the support of six of seven independents.

The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs and the Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party have one seat each.

The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019.

Topics :Manohar Lal KhattarHaryana GovernmentHaryana electionLok Sabha electionsBJP

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

