Kovind committee on simultaneous elections holds another progress review

The committee at its meeting on Saturday "reviewed its various activities", the statement said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 10:09 PM IST
The high-level committee on 'one nation, one election' headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday reviewed the progress made by it since it was set up in September last, an official statement said.

The panel has been reviewing the progress made by it since it was set up in September last year.

The committee is mandated to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats keeping in view the existing constitutional framework.

While the ruling BJP and other parties, including the Shiv Sena and the Janata Dal (United), have supported the concept of simultaneous polls, the opposition parties, including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), have rejected the idea.

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

