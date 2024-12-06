'Dilli Chalo' march today: Traffic jams likely on NH-44, Delhi-NCR roads

Punjab farmers have resumed their ‘Dilli Chalo’ march from the Shambhu border, prompting the Ambala district administration in Haryana to enforce prohibitory measures to prevent large gatherings.

Due to the ‘Dilli chalo’ march to Parliament scheduled for 1 pm on Friday, traffic may see slow movement as security at the Shambhu border on NH-44 has been significantly increased, with both Haryana and Punjab police deploying additional resources. Residents of Delhi-NCR may face traffic jams due to police barricading across the city.

The march has led to increased security at the Shambhu border on NH-44. Both Punjab and Haryana police have deployed additional personnel to manage the situation and potential traffic disruptions.

READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES ON FARMERS PROTEST In Ambala, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been invoked, prohibiting gatherings of more than five people. Notices have also been issued in areas near the Shambhu border.

Farmers protest: Top updates

>The march at 1 pm has resulted in heightened security in the region, with authorities reinforcing barricades. While no additional forces were deployed, senior police officials are present to monitor the situation.

>Central paramilitary forces and multi-layer barricades have been set up on Haryana’s side of the border. Senior officials are closely assessing the situation.

>Section 163 has also been imposed in Jind, where farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on a fast-unto-death for 10 days.

>In the Delhi-NCR region, security measures have been heightened to address traffic challenges. Earlier this week, similar disruptions occurred when farmers from Uttar Pradesh reached the national capital, affecting thousands.

>Over 100 farmers are expected to march to Parliament on Friday to press for key demands, including a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP), debt waivers, pensions for farmers and labourers, restoration of the Land Acquisition Act, and a freeze on electricity tariff hikes.

>Other demands include justice for victims of 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence and compensation for families of farmers who died during earlier protests in 2020-21.

>Earlier this week, nearly 5,000 farmers from Uttar Pradesh began their march to Delhi, seeking fair compensation for land acquisitions since 1997. They were stopped at the Noida-Delhi border.

>Commenting on the protests, a Supreme Court bench led by Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said, “In a democratic setup, you can engage in peaceful protests but do not cause inconvenience to people. You all know that the Khanauri border is a lifeline for Punjab. We are not commenting on whether the protest is right or wrong.”