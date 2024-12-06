Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 'Dilli Chalo' march today: Traffic jams likely on NH-44, Delhi-NCR roads

'Dilli Chalo' march today: Traffic jams likely on NH-44, Delhi-NCR roads

Farmers protest today: Over 100 farmers are set to march towards Parliament at 1 pm on Friday; central paramilitary forces deployed on the Haryana side of the border

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest
Farmers gather at Shambhu border ahead of their 'Delhi Chalo' march to the national capital on Friday. (Photo: PTI
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 11:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Punjab farmers have resumed their ‘Dilli Chalo’ march from the Shambhu border, prompting the Ambala district administration in Haryana to enforce prohibitory measures to prevent large gatherings.
 
Due to the ‘Dilli chalo’ march to Parliament scheduled for 1 pm on Friday, traffic may see slow movement as security at the Shambhu border on NH-44 has been significantly increased, with both Haryana and Punjab police deploying additional resources. Residents of Delhi-NCR may face traffic jams due to police barricading across the city.
The march has led to increased security at the Shambhu border on NH-44. Both Punjab and Haryana police have deployed additional personnel to manage the situation and potential traffic disruptions.
 
In Ambala, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been invoked, prohibiting gatherings of more than five people. Notices have also been issued in areas near the Shambhu border.  READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES ON FARMERS PROTEST

Farmers protest: Top updates

>The march at 1 pm has resulted in heightened security in the region, with authorities reinforcing barricades. While no additional forces were deployed, senior police officials are present to monitor the situation.
 
>Central paramilitary forces and multi-layer barricades have been set up on Haryana’s side of the border. Senior officials are closely assessing the situation.
 
>Section 163 has also been imposed in Jind, where farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on a fast-unto-death for 10 days.

More From This Section

BJP MLA Kolambkar to take oath as pro-tem Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly

Delhi AQI reaches 186 as authorities ease Grap-III and IV pollution curbs

Delhi gears up for farmers' march demanding legal MSP and debt relief

Security beefed up outside Shahi Eidgah in Mathura on Babri demolition day

T'gana govt aims to make 10 mn members of women SHGs crorepatis: CM Reddy

 
>In the Delhi-NCR region, security measures have been heightened to address traffic challenges. Earlier this week, similar disruptions occurred when farmers from Uttar Pradesh reached the national capital, affecting thousands.
 
>Over 100 farmers are expected to march to Parliament on Friday to press for key demands, including a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP), debt waivers, pensions for farmers and labourers, restoration of the Land Acquisition Act, and a freeze on electricity tariff hikes.
 
>Other demands include justice for victims of 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence and compensation for families of farmers who died during earlier protests in 2020-21.
 
>Earlier this week, nearly 5,000 farmers from Uttar Pradesh began their march to Delhi, seeking fair compensation for land acquisitions since 1997. They were stopped at the Noida-Delhi border.
 
>Commenting on the protests, a Supreme Court bench led by Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said, “In a democratic setup, you can engage in peaceful protests but do not cause inconvenience to people. You all know that the Khanauri border is a lifeline for Punjab. We are not commenting on whether the protest is right or wrong.”
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Farmers to march from Shambhu border to Delhi today; security beefed up at border

Group of 101 farmers to begin Delhi march from Shambhu border at 1 pm

SC asks Dallewal to ensure farmer protests don't disrupt public convenience

Farmers march to Delhi today: What are their demands and routes to avoid

Protest is by Punjab farmers only till now: Rakesh Tikait on agitation

Topics :Farmer protestfarmer protestsHaryanaPunjabBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story