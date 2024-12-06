Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / SC grants bail to eight convicts in 1987 Hashimpura massacre case

SC grants bail to eight convicts in 1987 Hashimpura massacre case

Victims were taken to the city outskirts on the pretext of being ferried to a safer place due to communal riots, they were fatally shot there, and their bodies were dumped in a canal

Criminal in handcuffs
Court took note of the submissions and allowed the pending bail pleas of eight convicts | Representative image by rawpixel.com on Freepik
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 2:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to eight convicts in the infamous 1987 Hashimpura case involving the massacre of 38 persons by the Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih took note of the submissions of senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, appearing for four convicts, that they were suffering prolonged incarceration after the Delhi High Court reversed their acquittal by the trial court in the case.

On Friday, senior advocate Tiwari, while representing Sami Ullah, Niranjan Lal, Mahesh Prasad, and Jaipal Singh, argued the appellants had been in jail for over six years since the high court verdict.

He highlighted that the appellants were previously acquitted by the trial court and their conduct during the trial, and appeal process, was exemplary.

He further contended that the reversal of the trial court's well-reasoned acquittal by the high court was based on erroneous grounds.

The court took note of the submissions and allowed the pending bail pleas of eight convicts.

More From This Section

AgustaWestland: SC seeks CBI reply on bail plea of British national James

LIVE news: Wad of currency notes recovered from Abhishek Manu Singhvi's seat; Dhankhar orders probe

'Dilli Chalo' march today: Traffic jams likely on NH-44, Delhi-NCR roads

Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am of December 9

Paytm founder praises finetech firms for job creation, boosting economy

The Hashimpura massacre occurred on May 22, 1987 when Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel, belonging to the 41st Battalion's "C-Company", allegedly rounded up approximately 50 Muslim men from Hashimpura in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, during communal tensions.

The victims were taken to the city outskirts on the pretext of being ferried to a safer place due to communal riots. They were fatally shot there, and their bodies were dumped in a canal.

The incident resulted in the death of 38 persons, leaving only five survivors to recount the horror.

The trial court, in 2015, acquitted 16 PAC personnel, citing a lack of evidence to establish their identification and involvement.

The Delhi High Court, in 2018, reversed the trial court's decision and convicted the 16 accused under Sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) read with Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, sentencing them to life imprisonment.

The convicts challenged the high court's verdict, and their appeals were pending in the top court.

A chargesheet was filed against C-Company's 19 personnel, including platoon commander Surender Pal Singh. However, the crime branch, criminal investigation department of UP police in its report indicted 66 personnel of the PAC for the killings.

Of the 19 accused, Om Prakash Sharma, Kush Kumar Singh and Surender Pal Singh, died during the pendency of the trial.

The high court then convicted the remaining 16 former PAC officials and sentenced them to life term imprisonment.

Those convicted are Suresh Chand Sharma, Niranjan Lal, Kamal Singh, Ram Bir Singh, Sami Ullah, Mahesh Prasad Singh, Jai Pal Singh, Ram Dhiyan, Arun Kumar, Lila Dhar Lohni, Hamir Singh, Kunwar Pal Singh, Buda Singh, Budhi Singh, Mohkam Singh and Basant Ballabh.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Watch: UP groom turns action hero to recover stolen Rs 50 note from garland

Latest LIVE: Police arrest second suspect in the Chandigarh grenade blast incident

3 killed, 7 feared trapped after 3-storey house collapses in UP's Meerut

Meerut South RRTS station opens for passenger operations, says NCRTC

NCRTC invites bids for co-branding rights for 5 stations on RRTS corridor

Topics :MeerutIndian policeUP PoliceSupreme Court

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story