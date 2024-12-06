Kerala HC criticises Centre, state on lack of clarity in Wayanad relief aid

The Kerala High Court on Friday criticised the Centre and state governments for lack of clarity regarding the disaster relief and rehabilitation fund accounts in connection with the landslides that hit Wayanad in July this year.

A bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Mohmmed Nias C P directed that the Finance Officer of the State Disaster Management Authority be present in person on Saturday to present the accounts.

The court also posed several queries, including how much funds were required for reconstruction and rehabilitation of the landslides-hit areas of Wayanad and the amount of financial assistance to be provided by the Centre, to which it wanted answers.

The queries also included how much amount was there in the relief fund before the disaster, how much was available for use out of it and what portion of the amount allocated by the Centre was utilised.

The bench said once these queries are addressed, it will issue further directions.

The queries from the court came during a hearing of a plea initiated by it for prevention and management of natural disasters in the state in the wake of the landslides that devastated three villages in Wayanad district and claimed over 200 lives.

Two weeks ago, the Centre had told the court that a high-level committee had approved an assistance of around Rs 153 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) towards the Wayanad landslide disaster related relief efforts.

It had also informed the HC that the Kerala government provided its requirement for Rs 2,219 crore towards recovery and reconstruction only on November 13 and that it was under consideration.

Days after the Centre filed the affidavit in the court, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed it as "misleading".

He said the amount of Rs 153 crore mentioned by the Centre was part of the funds allocated each year to a state as per the recommendations of the Finance Commission and can only be spent in accordance with the specific guidelines laid down for the same.

"Therefore, it cannot be spent for the rehabilitation of the disaster-affected people and places in Wayanad. This means not a penny has been given as assistance to the state as help," he had claimed.

Both the CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF have held hartals in Wayanad protesting against the alleged lack of financial assistance from the Centre for rehabilitation work.

The High Court had termed the protest as "irresponsible" and wondered what they sought to achieve "other than mount more misery" on people.