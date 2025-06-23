Home / India News / Haryana to install tracking devices in all public transport vehicles

The decision, expected to strengthen the safety of women and children in the state, was taken during a state transport department meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini

Nayab Singh Saini
This initiative is expected to be a milestone in establishing a safe transport system for women in the state, the statement said.
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 11:24 PM IST
The Haryana government on Monday decided to equip all public transport vehicles with vehicle location tracking devices (VLTDs), an official statement said.

He emphasised that department- or district-wise targets should be set to ensure timely completion and directed the officers to integrate this system with the emergency response service '112'.

This initiative is expected to be a milestone in establishing a safe transport system for women in the state, the statement said.

The VLTD system, developed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways under the Nirbhaya framework, offers real-time location data and emergency alert features.

Expressing concern over road accidents, the CM directed the officials to conduct A thorough investigation of each accident so that the shortcomings can be addressed to prevent such incidents in the future.

CM also gave specific directions to monitor the fitness of school transport vehicles.

He stated that all school buses must undergo regular inspections, with attention paid to their technical condition.

Non-compliance with rules and guidelines should result in challans and vehicle seizure, he said, while adding, "safety of children is our responsibility".

He also directed that Haryana Roadways drivers be required to submit medical certificates at regular intervals.

To address the challenge of revenue deficit in the transport sector, Saini directed officers to explore various innovations and commercial possibilities, including evaluating alternatives such as advertising on buses.

While reviewing the city bus service, the Chief Minister directed an increase in the number of electric buses, along with the establishment of charging stations.

It was informed in the meeting that the procurement process for 375 electric buses under the City Bus Service scheme is underway.

Additionally, under the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme, action is being expedited for the purchase of 250 more electric buses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Haryana GovernmentHaryanaNayab Singh Saini

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

