Haryana to install tracking devices in all public transport vehicles

The Haryana government on Monday decided to equip all public transport vehicles with vehicle location tracking devices (VLTDs), an official statement said.

The decision, expected to strengthen the safety of women and children in the state, was taken during a state transport department meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

He emphasised that department- or district-wise targets should be set to ensure timely completion and directed the officers to integrate this system with the emergency response service '112'.

This initiative is expected to be a milestone in establishing a safe transport system for women in the state, the statement said.

The VLTD system, developed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways under the Nirbhaya framework, offers real-time location data and emergency alert features. Expressing concern over road accidents, the CM directed the officials to conduct A thorough investigation of each accident so that the shortcomings can be addressed to prevent such incidents in the future. CM also gave specific directions to monitor the fitness of school transport vehicles. He stated that all school buses must undergo regular inspections, with attention paid to their technical condition. Non-compliance with rules and guidelines should result in challans and vehicle seizure, he said, while adding, "safety of children is our responsibility".