Home / India News / Haryana to introduce law ensuring quick redressal of family land disputes

Haryana to introduce law ensuring quick redressal of family land disputes

The Chief Minister said strengthening the grievance redress mechanism is the utmost priority of the government and for this maximum utilization of IT is being ensured

Chandigarh
Haryana to introduce law ensuring quick redressal of family land disputes

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

To resolve family land disputes, Haryana is all set to introduce a new legislation that aims to ensure quick redressal of all such disputes that remain pending in courts for years, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

Besides, he said, the state is also in the process to formulate a plan for 100 villages which have not been consolidated.

Sharing the state government's vision of boosting the industrial and economic sectors, the Chief Minister said that on the lines of how Gurugram has been developed industrially and economically, now the emphasis is being laid on developing other districts of the state.

"Today Gurugram has become a global city and IT hub. 400 Fortune companies of the world have their offices in Gurugram. Similarly, Faridabad district is also moving swiftly in the same direction. Due to connectivity with the Jewar airport, industrial activities are increasing here. Not only this, as the Hisar airport will resume its operations soon, the progress graph of the district is certainly going to get a major boost," said Khattar.

He said Panchkula district is also at a central location. There is also the advantage of the Chandigarh airport. "Therefore, the government has reduced the rates of EDC and development charges to attract developers to promote development in the district. Now developers are investing and soon Panchkula will also emerge as an economic capital," said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said strengthening the grievance redress mechanism is the utmost priority of the government and for this maximum utilization of IT is being ensured.

--IANS

vg/dpb

Topics :HaryanaManohar Lal Khattar

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

Also Read

Haryana CM Khattar keeps Sports portfolio held by Minister Sandeep Singh

Khattar announces Lord Parshuram Jayanti as gazetted holiday in Haryana

SC govt employees in Haryana to get reservation in promotion: CM Khattar

Haryana by-polls 2022: BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi wins Adampur constituency seat

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Majority of passenger complaints related to flight problems, baggage: DGCA

India's sugar output drops 5.4% y/y as mills close early, worst in Maha

Chennai garners $2.88 bn investment in real estate sector between 2018-22

'Will work for NCP till I am alive', says Ajit Pawar on rumour of rift

Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia brought to court to attend proceedings

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story