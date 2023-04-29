Home / India News / Have no objection to Anand Mohan's release, says Union minister Chaubey

Have no objection to Anand Mohan's release, says Union minister Chaubey

Its upper caste leaders are in favour of release of the steps while some others belonging to the OBC section have different views

Patna
Have no objection to Anand Mohan's release, says Union minister Chaubey

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 11:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar government may be facing flak over release of Bahubali-cum-politician Anand Mohan Singh, but BJP leaders have different views over it.

Its upper caste leaders are in favour of release of the steps while some others belonging to the OBC section have different views.

On Friday, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Chaubey claimed that Nitish Kumar and Lalan Singh conspired against Lalu Prasad Yadav and sent him to jail. Similarly, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav were involved in conspiring against Anand Mohan and sent him to jail. They have ruined the political career of Anand Mohan, he alleged.

"The name of Anand Mohan was neither connected directly with the murder of Gopalganj DM G. Krishnaiah nor instigating the mob to kill him. Despite that, he was forced to stay in jail during his youth. I have no objection with the decision of the court but he was forced to stay in jail during youth period and released to take political benefit," Chaubey said.

"I want to tell them (leaders of Mahagathbandhan) that they will not get political benefit for it. Those who had murdered the political career of Anand Mohan have to give answers for it," Chaubey, who is a Brahmin leader of BJP in Bihar, said.

Earlier, Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Giriraj Singh also claimed that they have no objection to the release of Anand Mohan.

--IANS

ajk/vd

Also Read

Why has Anand Mohan become a headache for the Nitish Kumar administration

Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Saharsa jail

Next target is to breach top 100 in FIFA ranking: AIFF president Chaubey

FIFA World Cup 2022 amalgamation of skill, talent & tech, says AIFF chief

Ajit Mohan steps down as Meta India head, may join social media firm Snap

India on alert for blistering heat across swathes of country in May

Goa beaches to get trained dogs, AI-powered systems for safety operations

Delhi Police files 2 FIRs against WFI chief, support for wrestlers grows

Deliberations on date of placement of Ram lalla idol begin in Ayodhya

Sebi likely to seek more time from Supreme Court in Adani Group case

Topics :Bihar

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 6:59 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story