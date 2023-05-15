Have not investigated Adani Group since 2016, Sebi tells apex court



Some of the other important cases by the apex court are: The Supreme Court on Monday heard some crucial cases, during which the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) told the SC that it was not investigating the Adani group since 2016 and termed such claims factually baseless".



- The Supreme Court deferred to August 14 its hearing on CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat's plea related to the non-registration of FIRs against BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Verma for their alleged hate speeches in connection with the anti-CAA protests. - The NIA opposed a plea by activist Gautam Navlakha, who is under house arrest in a public library in Mumbai in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, that he be shifted to a house in the Alibag area of Maharashtra's Raigad.



- The court refused to entertain a plea challenging the Bombay High Court order which had dismissed a petition against Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju over their remarks on the judiciary and the collegium system for appointment of judges. - It said it will hear on Tuesday a plea challenging the Kerala High Court order refusing to stay the release of the movie "The Kerala Story" which hit theatres on May 5.



- It also refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to clean rivers Ganga and Yamuna and monitor the action plan for their rejuvenation, saying there is a specialised tribunal for this. - The apex court turned down a plea seeking directions to include details of missing persons from every household in the census.



- The High Court reserved its order on a PIL seeking to direct police to ask complainants if they are willing to undergo scientific tests such as narco analysis, polygraph, and brain-mapping, a provision the plea claimed would help control "fake cases". Here's a list of some important cases heard by the Delhi High Court:



- The high court has directed the Delhi government and the DMRC to explore the possibility of installation of advanced cardiac life support facilities at the three major interchange stations in Kashmere Gate, Rajiv Chowk, and Hauz Khas. - Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain approached the HC seeking to quash an FIR registered against him for alleged rioting in relation to the violence that erupted here in February 2020.