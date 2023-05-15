Home / India News / Passenger molests crew member on Sharjah-Amritsar flight, arrested

Passenger molests crew member on Sharjah-Amritsar flight, arrested

An inebriated passenger on an IndiGo flight from Sharjah to Amritsar was arrested for allegedly molesting a cabin crew member, police said on Monday

Press Trust of India Amritsar
Passenger molests crew member on Sharjah-Amritsar flight, arrested

1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 8:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An inebriated passenger on an IndiGo flight from Sharjah to Amritsar was arrested for allegedly molesting a cabin crew member, police said on Monday.

Rajinder Singh, who hails from Kotli village of Jalandhar in Punjab, got into a heated argument with the cabin crew member and allegedly molested her during Saturday's flight, the police said.

She brought the incident to the other crew members' notice. The accused was allegedly in a drunken state, police said.

The crew members then notified the Amritsar control room about the matter and the assistant security manager of the airline lodged a police complaint.

The accused was arrested upon his arrival at the Shri Guru Ramdas ji International Airport here, they said.

Singh was booked under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Also Read

Southwest Airlines cancels more flights, draws federal investigation

Singapore Airlines to get 25.1% stake in enlarged Air India group

India emerging as key aviation market, air travel grows: IATA report

US govt working on new regulations for airline cancellations, delays

Go First owner Wadia Group has no plans to sell its stake in airlines: CEO

Odisha CM Patnaik flags off maiden flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai

Skymet suggests delayed monsoon onset, all eyes on IMD forecast now

Centre, state govts working towards taking technology to farmers: Tomar

Paddy sowing for kharif season to begin from June 10 in Punjab: CM Mann

Defence import dependency could become hindrance to autonomy: Singh

Topics :airlinesairline industry

First Published: May 15 2023 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story