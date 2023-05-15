Passenger molests crew member on Sharjah-Amritsar flight, arrested

An inebriated passenger on an IndiGo flight from Sharjah to Amritsar was arrested for allegedly molesting a cabin crew member, police said on Monday.

Rajinder Singh, who hails from Kotli village of Jalandhar in Punjab, got into a heated argument with the cabin crew member and allegedly molested her during Saturday's flight, the police said.

She brought the incident to the other crew members' notice. The accused was allegedly in a drunken state, police said.

The crew members then notified the Amritsar control room about the matter and the assistant security manager of the airline lodged a police complaint.

The accused was arrested upon his arrival at the Shri Guru Ramdas ji International Airport here, they said.

Singh was booked under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.