Home / India News / HC dismisses plea challenging decision over Rs 2,000 banknote exchange

HC dismisses plea challenging decision over Rs 2,000 banknote exchange

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging notifications enabling exchange of Rs 2,000 currency notes without any requisition slip and ID proof

Press Trust of India New Delhi
HC dismisses plea challenging decision over Rs 2,000 banknote exchange

1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging notifications enabling exchange of Rs 2,000 currency notes without any requisition slip and ID proof.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Kumar Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad rejected the petition, which has challenged the notifications by the RBI and SBI enabling exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes without requisition slip and identity proof.

A detailed order is awaited.

Petitioner and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay submitted that a large amount of currency has reached either an individual's locker or has been hoarded by separatists, terrorists, Maoists, drug smugglers, mining mafias and corrupt people.

The plea submitted that the notifications were arbitrary, irrational and offend Article 14 of the Constitution.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has defended before the high court its notification, saying it is not demonetisation but a statutory exercise.

Also Read

Delhi HC to hear PIL against withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes on May 29

Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts

PIL in HC against permission to exchange of Rs 2000 note without id proof

Order reserved on PIL against allowing Rs 2K note exchange without ID proof

SC gets 2 new judges: CJI administers oath of office to Mishra, Viswanathan

Cloudy skies, intermittent rain in Delhi to prevent heatwave till June 4

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Delhi Excise Policy scam: Manish Sisodia used 43 SIM cards, says ED

BGMI video game is now available for play in India, announces Krafton

Naidu sounds poll bugle in AP, promises schemes for women, unemployed youth

Topics :Delhi High CourtRBI

First Published: May 29 2023 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story