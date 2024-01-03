Home / India News / HC grants time to Vivo officials to respond to ED plea against release

HC grants time to Vivo officials to respond to ED plea against release

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma listed the matter for further hearing on January 11 and said, "They will need to file a reply. I can't deny them"

Justice Sharma also indicated she would, when she passes a written order, direct the accused to appear before the ED on Fridays and Mondays
Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 3:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted three vivo-India executives one week to file their reply to a plea by the Enforcement Directorate challenging an order for their release in a money laundering case.

While Additional Solicitor General S V Raju argued that the trial court order was "totally perverse" and the matter required urgent adjudication, the counsel for the accused sought time to file their response.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma listed the matter for further hearing on January 11 and said, "They will need to file a reply. I can't deny them".

"The court grants time of one week to respondents to file a reply," the court ordered.

ASG Raju argued one of the respondents, a Chinese natonal, was a flight risk.

The counsel for the accused said they have already surrendered their passports.

Justice Sharma also indicated she would, when she passes a written order, direct the accused to appear before the ED on Fridays and Mondays.

On Tuesday, a vacation bench of Justice Tushar Rao Gedela had issued notice on the anti-money laundering agency's plea challenging the trial court order of December 30 while noting that since the executives have already been released, no ex parte interim order could be passed at this stage.

On December 30, the trial court had directed the release of three vivo-India executives-- Chinese national and interim CEO of vivo-India Hong Xuquan alias Terry, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Harinder Dahiya and consultant Hemant Munjal, observing that the accused were not produced before the court within 24 hours of the arrest and so their "custody was illegal".

The three accused had moved the local court seeking bail and claimed they were arrested on December 21 and not December 22, as recorded by the ED, and since they were not produced before a court within 24 hours of their arrest, their arrest was "illegal and not sustainable in law".

The ED counsel had, however, contested the claim, saying after the three were "formally arrested, they were supplied with grounds of arrest and produced before the concerned court within 24 hours from arrest."

The agency has said the premises of the three accused were searched on December 21 and they were subsequently taken to the ED office for questioning and for a forensic analysis of their phones. They were formally arrested the next day on December 22, the ED told the court.

The ED raided vivo-India offices and the premises of those linked to it in July last year and claimed to have busted a major money laundering racket involving Chinese nationals and multiple Indian companies.

It had then alleged that Rs 62,476 crore was "illegally" transferred by vivo-India to China to avoid payment of taxes in India.

Also Read

Vivo Y200 smartphone with 64MP OIS camera launched in India: Price, specs

Vivo X100 series India launch scheduled for January 4, 2024: What to expect

Vivo V29 Pro review: Design-oriented smartphone with novel camera features

Vivo Y27 smartphone with 44W fast charger launched in India: Price, specs

Vivo V29, V29 Pro smartphones with curved displays launched: Price, specs

CM Patnaik approves hike in monthly stipend of nursing, pharmacy students

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Invitation card for consecration released, check video

SC seeks LS secretary general's reply on Moitra's plea against expulsion

Robust growth in Gujarat's public health infra in last 2 decades: Govt data

EAM to co-chair India-Nepal Joint Commission meet in Kathmandu on 4 Jan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :VivoHigh CourtEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story