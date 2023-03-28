Home / India News / HC issues summons to Uddhav, Aditya Thackeray, Raut on defamation plea

High court also asked Google, Twitter, Uddhav, Aditya and Raut to file their written statements within 30 days on the plea seeking removal of the alleged defamatory content from social media platforms

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 11:49 PM IST
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday summoned former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on a defamation suit filed by MP Rahul Ramesh Shewale for allegedly levelling frivolous corruption allegations against him and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

Justice Prateek Jalan admitted the defamation suit and issued summons to Uddhav, Aditya and Raut.

The high court also asked Google, Twitter, Uddhav, Aditya and Raut to file their written statements within 30 days on the plea seeking removal of the alleged defamatory content from social media platforms.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on April 17.

Shewale was represented through senior advocates Rajiv Nayar and Arvind Verma and lawyers Chirag Shah and Utsav Trivedi.

Topics :Uddhav ThackerayAaditya ThackeraySanjay RautDefamation case

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

