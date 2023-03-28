Home / India News / Toll on Mumbai-Pune Expressway to be increased by 18% from April 1

Toll on Mumbai-Pune Expressway to be increased by 18% from April 1

Toll is collected at five toll plazas, of which ones at Khalapur and Talegaon are the main ones

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | Mumbai
Toll on Mumbai-Pune Expressway to be increased by 18% from April 1

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 11:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Toll for vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the first access-controlled road of the country, will increase by 18 per cent from April 1, officials of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said on Tuesday.

A senior MSRDC official said that though the toll increases by six per cent annually, it is implemented cumulatively at 18 per cent after every three years, as laid down in a government notification of August 9, 2004. The new toll will be Rs 320 for four-wheelers like cars and jeeps instead of the current Rs 270, and Rs 495 for vehicles like mini-bus and tempos instead of the current Rs 420, another official said. Toll for two-axle trucks will increase to Rs 685 from the current Rs 585. For buses, it will increase to Rs 940 from Rs 797. Three-axle trucks will be charged Rs 1,630 instead of Rs 1,380 and multi-axle trucks and machinery-vehicles will have to pay Rs 2,165 instead of current Rs 1,835.

Toll would remain the same till 2030 as there would not be any revision after three years in 2026, officials said. About 95 km long, the six-lane Mumbai-Pune Expressway was fully operationalized in 2002. Toll is collected at five toll plazas, of which ones at Khalapur and Talegaon are the main ones.

Around 1.5 lakh vehicles use the Expressway everyday.

Topics :Mumbai-Pune expresswayMaharashtratoll tax

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 10:46 PM IST

Also Read

PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway on Dec 11

Adani Enterprises secures funds to build Ganga Expressway at Rs 23,000 cr

On the new Delhi-Mumbai expressway, a battle between the heart and the mind

What makes Delhi Mumbai Expressway the crown jewel of India's road infra

UP acquires 95% of land for 595-km Ganga Expressway mega project

High ammonia levels in Yamuna to hit water supply in parts of Delhi

PFRDA increases Ombudsman's upper age limit to 70 years from 65 years

Atiq Ahmad, two others get life term in 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case

OPD services to remain closed in Rajasthan on Wednesday due ongoing protest

More BJP wins, more Oppn protests it will face, says PM Narendra Modi

Next Story