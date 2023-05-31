Home / India News / HC restrains websites from streaming 'Spider-Man: Across The SpiderVerse'

HC restrains websites from streaming 'Spider-Man: Across The SpiderVerse'

Sony Pictures has claimed to hold exclusive copyright and broadcasting rights to the film, but numerous shady websites have promoted the upcoming broadcast

IANS New Delhi
Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
The Delhi High Court has directed internet service providers (ISPs) to prohibit access to more than 100 rogue websites from hosting or streaming the upcoming animated film, 'Spider-Man: Across The SpiderVerse' as well as its 2018 prequel 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse'.

Justice C. Hari Shankar was hearing Sony Pictures Animation Inc's suit contending that it is the copyright holder of the movie.

The court said: "Defendants 1 to 101 (rogue websites), as well as all others acting on their behalf, are restrained from posting, streaming, reproducing, distributing or making available to the public, on their websites, or through the internet, in any manner whatsoever, any cinematograph work/content/program in which the plaintiff has copyright, including the films 'Spider-Man: Across The SpiderVerse' and 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse'."

Justice Shankar ordered the government authorities to issue a notification in this regard.

Sony Pictures has claimed to hold exclusive copyright and broadcasting rights to the film, but numerous shady websites have promoted the upcoming broadcast.

The court passed an interim injunction order as a prima facie case was made out in the favour of Sony Pictures and also issued summons in the matter.

'Spider-Man: Across The SpiderVerse' is set to release on June 2.

The court listed the case for consideration before the joint registrar next on July 31.

First Published: May 31 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

