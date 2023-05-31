Home / India News / Nepal PM Prachanda embarks on official visit to India, to meet PM Modi

The Nepal Prime Minister will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar during his visit

ANI Asia
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 2:40 PM IST
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' left Kathmandu for India on a four-day visit during which he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the diverse areas of partnership between the two countries.

This is Pushpa Kamal Dahal's first bilateral visit abroad as Nepal Prime Minister after assuming office in December 2022. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation

The Nepal Prime Minister will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar during his visit.

In addition to the official engagements, he will also visit Ujjain and Indore as part of his visit

A Ministry of External Affairs release said earlier that the visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries in furtherance of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The bilateral relations between India and Nepal have significantly strengthened in the last few years in all areas of cooperation.

This visit demonstrates the importance that both sides place on accelerating the bilateral partnership between the two nations, the release said.

First Published: May 31 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

