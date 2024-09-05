Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / HC seeks CBI report on nasty social media posts on medic rape-murder victim

HC seeks CBI report on nasty social media posts on medic rape-murder victim

The court asked the Additional Solicitor General Asok Kumar Chakrabarti, representing the central agency, whether it could find a way to block these types of posts

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation
The court said that it would consider the prayer on the next date of hearing | Photo: Twitter
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 2:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the CBI to file a report by September 18 on detestable posts being made on social media regarding the rape-murder victim of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The court noted that nasty comments, which are far from being acceptable to any member of the society, have been made with the photograph of the victim as found in the copies of the offending posts provided by the petitioner.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The body of the on-duty trainee doctor was found in the seminar room of the state-run hospital on August 9, triggering nationwide outrage. The CBI is investigating the case from the second week of August on an order of the high court.

The petitioner prayed in the PIL that the CBI be directed to investigate the cyber offences in connection with the "unfortunate and brutal incident."

The court asked the Additional Solicitor General Asok Kumar Chakrabarti, representing the central agency, whether it could find a way to block these types of posts.

The division bench, presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, directed the joint director, CBI, Kolkata, to look into the grievance expressed by the petitioner with regard to the issue of such abominable social media posts.

The bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed the CBI joint director or any other competent officer to file a report in this regard by September 18, when the PIL will come up for hearing again along with other petitions relating to the August 9 rape-murder of the doctor.

After the order was dictated, Chakrabarti submitted before the court that the CBI does not have any separate wing to investigate such cyber crimes.

More From This Section

HC to form special bench to hear matters related to Hema Committee report

Arvind Kejriwal case LIVE: All co-accused have been released on bail, why not Delhi CM, says lawyer

Tamil Nadu inks pact with US-based Trilliant for Rs 2000 cr investment

Explained: Himachal's financial woes and efforts to regain fiscal control

IMD Weather today: Orange alert for heavy rainfall in Telangana and AP

Maintaining that the state police has a special unit to monitor such matters, he prayed that the West Bengal government's cyber crime branch be also directed to file a separate report.

The court said that it would consider the prayer on the next date of hearing.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Coaching centre deaths: Delhi HC seeks CBI's reply on co-owners' bail plea

CBI didn't arrest me for 2 yrs, insurance arrest made after bail: Kejriwal

Excise policy scam: SC begins hearing Kejriwal's plea against CBI arrest

Excise scam: SC to hear Kejriwal's pleas against CBI arrest on Thursday

Bengal govt suspends ex-RG Kar Hospital principal after CBI arrest

Topics :CBICalcutta High CourtSocial Media

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story