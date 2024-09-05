LIVE: Hasina making political remarks from India an 'unfriendly gesture', says Muhammad Yunus

At the IBA's annual banking conference FIBAC 2024, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das asserted that data shows that the fundamentals of growth drivers are gaining momentum and India's growth story remains intact. The Supreme Court is currently hearing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's pleas seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam. On Aug 23, the top court had permitted the CBI to file its counter affidavit in the matter and gave two days to Kejriwal to file a rejoinder. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan is likely to hear the matter. Kejriwal has submitted two separate pleas: one challenging the refusal of bail, and another opposing his arrest by the CBI in the case. He is challenging the Delhi High Court's August 5 decision that upheld his arrest. The CBI had arrested the AAP leader on June 26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a meeting with his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong during which they elevated the bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. PM Modi is here on a two-day visit at the invitation of Wong. Ahead of the talks with Wong, Modi received a red carpet-welcome at the Singapore Parliament House. He also signed the visitor's book there. "The leaders agreed to elevate the - ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They extensively reviewed various facets of the bilateral relationship covering areas of Advanced Manufacturing, Connectivity, Digitalisation, Healthcare & Medicine, Skills Development and Sustainability," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X after the meeting. The Supreme Court, on August 14, declined to grant Kejriwal interim bail in this matter. Instead, it sought a response from the investigating agency regarding Kejriwal's petition contesting his arrest.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has pledged financial assistance of Rs 5 Crore for flood relief efforts in the northeast state. In a phone conversation on Wednesday evening, CM Majhi expressed his condolences to CM Saha for the devastation caused by the recent natural calamities in the state. During their discussion, the Odisha Chief Minister offered a hand of cooperation for post-disaster recovery and pledged assistance of Rs 5 crore to support Tripura's relief efforts, Tripura CMO stated.