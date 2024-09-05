LIVE: Hasina making political remarks from India an 'unfriendly gesture', says Muhammad Yunus

Excise policy case: No notice was served to Arvind Kejriwal by CBI before arrest, says Abhishek Singhvi
Every possible co-accused in the case has been released on bail, including Sisodia, Kavitha, Singhvi argued before the Supreme Court Bench during the Kejriwal hearing.
11:44 AM
Sheikh Hasina making remarks on Bangladesh in India an 'unfriendly gesture,' says Muhammad Yunus
Sheikh Hasina making political remarks on Bangladesh in India an “unfriendly gesture,” says Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.
11:40 AM
SC, while granting interim bail to Kejriwal, had said CM is not threat to society: Abhishek Singhvi
Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for CM told the Supreme Court that Arrvind Kejriwal was not named in CBI's FIR.
11:24 AM
Datas shows fundamentals of growth drivers gaining momentum; growth story remains intact, says RBI Guv
Data shows fundamentals of growth drivers are gaining momentum, India's growth story remains intact, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said today at a business event. Headline growth came lower because of lower govt expenditure by centre, state govts due to general elections, Das added.
11:15 AM
Excise policy case: CBI has done an 'insurance arrest', says CM Kejriwal's advocate
"Three court orders are in my favour. This is an insurance arrest, so that he can be kept in jail," Singhvi said. The CBI, he added, had arrested Mr Kejriwal after two years.
11:12 AM
Cong chief Kharge, Rahul Gandhi arrive at Nanded to meet Vasant Chavan's family
Congress president Malllikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP & Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrive at the residence of Late Congress Nanded MP Vasantrao Chavan, in Naigaon, Nanded to meet his family members and offer their condolences. Vasant Chavan passed away on August 26, 2024 after a prolonged illness.
11:05 AM
News update: Six Maoists killed in exchange of fire with police personnel in Telangana
10:56 AM
Maharashtra Assembly polls: Will decide CM after defeating 'this corrupt government,' says Sanjay Raut
"People will make the person who is in their mind the CM... Let's see who wins how many seats and it (CM face) will be decided later but Maha Vikas Aghadi is definitely getting a majority. Our first task is to remove this corrupt government. After that, we can discuss the CM face anytime," says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.
10:45 AM
Kejriwal case update: Supreme Court Bench assembles
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan is hearing the matter.
10:41 AM
Kejriwal case update: Hearing in Supreme Court to begin shortly
SC Bench to assemble shortly. Senior Advocate AM Singhvi is representing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. ASG SV Raju is appearing for CBI.
10:39 AM
Two Bangladeshi nationals held for illegally trying to enter India
Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested along the Indo-Nepal border area here for allegedly trying to cross over to India without visa papers, a senior official said on Thursday. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Commandant Sankar Singh said the two identified as Ahmed Rubel and Mohammad Khukan were arrested while trying to cross into India from Nepal through the Bargadwa border outpost on Wednesday evening.
10:14 AM
6 dead, 3 injured due to heavy rain, landslides on Nagaland's NH-29
The Nagaland government has announced an ex gratia of four lakh each for the families of six people who were killed on National Highway-29 (Dimapur-Kohima) due to "large scale destruction" caused by incessant rainfall and landslides.
Sixteen thousand will be given to the three injured persons as per the norms of the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), Deputy Chief Minister Zeliang said.
10:03 AM
Punjab: ED arrests 'close aide' of Cong leader Ashu in tender case
Rajdeep Singh Nagra, an alleged close aide of Punjab Congress leader and former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a tender "scam" linked money laundering case, official sources said Thursday. Nagra was taken into custody on Wednesday night following day-long searches at four of his business and residential premises in the state, including in Khanna district, the sources said. Ashu, 53, was arrested by the federal agency in this case on August 1.
9:59 AM
Monsoon woes: Uneven rains bring floods in some parts, drought in others
While several regions across India are grappling with heavy rainfall and flood-like conditions, approximately 10.7 per cent of the country is dealing with severe to extreme drought-like situations, The Economic Times reported, citing data from the India Drought Monitor, a weather-focused platform operated by the Water and Climate Lab at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar.Read here for more details.
9:41 AM
PM Modi meets Singapore counterpart Wong; ties elevated to comprehensive strategic partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a productive meeting with his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong during which they elevated the bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership. "A new chapter in - ties: Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established. PM @narendramodi and PM @LawrenceWongST held a productive meeting in Singapore today," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.
At the IBA's annual banking conference FIBAC 2024, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das asserted that data shows that the fundamentals of growth drivers are gaining momentum and India's growth story remains intact. The Supreme Court is currently hearing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's pleas seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam. On Aug 23, the top court had permitted the CBI to file its counter affidavit in the matter and gave two days to Kejriwal to file a rejoinder. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan is likely to hear the matter. Kejriwal has submitted two separate pleas: one challenging the refusal of bail, and another opposing his arrest by the CBI in the case. He is challenging the Delhi High Court's August 5 decision that upheld his arrest. The CBI had arrested the AAP leader on June 26.
The Supreme Court, on August 14, declined to grant Kejriwal interim bail in this matter. Instead, it sought a response from the investigating agency regarding Kejriwal's petition contesting his arrest.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a meeting with his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong during which they elevated the bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. PM Modi is here on a two-day visit at the invitation of Wong. Ahead of the talks with Wong, Modi received a red carpet-welcome at the Singapore Parliament House. He also signed the visitor's book there. "The leaders agreed to elevate the - ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They extensively reviewed various facets of the bilateral relationship covering areas of Advanced Manufacturing, Connectivity, Digitalisation, Healthcare & Medicine, Skills Development and Sustainability," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X after the meeting.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has pledged financial assistance of Rs 5 Crore for flood relief efforts in the northeast state. In a phone conversation on Wednesday evening, CM Majhi expressed his condolences to CM Saha for the devastation caused by the recent natural calamities in the state. During their discussion, the Odisha Chief Minister offered a hand of cooperation for post-disaster recovery and pledged assistance of Rs 5 crore to support Tripura's relief efforts, Tripura CMO stated.