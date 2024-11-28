HC seeks probe details of case filed against Nawab Malik by Sameer Wankhede

The Bombay High Court on Thursday sought details from the city police of the probe into a case registered against NCP leader Nawab Malik under the Atrocities Act on a complaint of IRS officer Sameer Wankhede.

Wankhede, the additional commissioner in the Directorate General of Taxpayer Services (DGTS) and a member of the Mahar Scheduled Caste, last week moved the HC seeking the case to be transferred to the CBI, alleging inaction by the police.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan directed for Mumbai's Goregaon police station's officer concerned to remain present on the next date along with the case diary.

The court said it shall be apprised of the details of the investigation in two weeks.

Wankhede, in his plea filed through advocate Sana Raees Khan, has alleged that the police's inaction in the matter has caused him and his family significant mental distress and humiliation.

In August 2022, the Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer lodged a complaint with the Goregaon police against former Maharashtra minister Malik under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The complaint alleged that Malik had during interviews and in his social media posts made defamatory remarks against Wankhede and his family members based on his caste.

Malik has neither been arrested in the case nor has a chargesheet been filed in it till date.

In his petition filed on November 20 in the HC, Wankhede claimed the police have not carried out any probe into the case till date and hence sought for the same to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The IRS officer also sought for the probe to be monitored by the court.

"The lackadaisical approach of the police machinery has caused grave injustice to the pain and mental distress suffered by the petitioner (Wankhede) and his family members on being humiliated and defamed on the basis of their caste and race," the plea claimed.

In 2021, Wankhede's father filed a defamation suit in the HC against Malik and the court then directed Malik to desist from making any further remarks, it said.

Despite the restraining order, Malik continued to make slanderous and defamatory comments against Wankhede and his family members, the petition claimed.

"The Respondent No 2 (Malik) wields political power and has hence influenced the police machinery and thereby tampering with the probe in the case," it added.

Wankhede claimed Malik's remarks came after he arrested his son-in-law Sameer Khan in a drugs case in 2021.

The IRS officer alleged that after Khan's arrest, Malik launched a sustained campaign to defame and humiliate him and his family on social media and television, targeting their caste and questioning the authenticity of his caste certificate.

The officer earlier also filed a complaint with the Scheduled Caste Commission in October 2021, seeking action against Malik.