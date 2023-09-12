Home / India News / HC sets deadline for forming panel to ensure return of funds by chit-funds

HC sets deadline for forming panel to ensure return of funds by chit-funds

The bench also specified that the high-level committee will be headed by a former chief justice of the high court

Press Trust of India Ranchi
Other members of the committee will be the secretary of the Board of Revenue and a DIG ranked officer of the CBI, the court said in its order on Monday | Photo: Wikipedia

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 11:52 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Jharkhand High Court has set a deadline of 45 days for the state government to form a high-level committee to ensure the return of funds invested by people in various chit-fund companies.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra and Justice Ananda Sen while hearing a petition filed by the Non-Banking Abhiraksha Suraksha Samiti ordered the government to issue a notification informing formation of a high-level committee within the deadline set by it.

The bench also specified that the high-level committee will be headed by a former chief justice of the high court.

Other members of the committee will be the secretary of the Board of Revenue and a DIG ranked officer of the CBI, the court said in its order on Monday.

The Committee will work and start planning on how to ensure the return of money to investors who were duped by various chit-fund companies which are being investigated by the CBI.

The court will hear the matter again on November 8.

Earlier, the court had turned down a proposal of the state government which intended to form a similar committee with an Inspector General of Police of the CID and six other members.

The court was informed earlier that the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate have seized money deposited with the chit fund companies and is lying in different banks.

The money rightfully belongs to investors who have been cheated of their hard-earned money and should be returned to them at the earliest, the court said.

Also Read

Never violated AP Chit Fund Act rules, says Margadarsi Chit Funds Pvt Ltd

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

All India chit fund body backs Margadarsi, says no complaint against firm

Income tax return: What is NIL ITR? Who is eligible, what are the benefits

Chit funds: What they are, how they operate and what are the risks

3 tribals belonging to Kuki-Zo community shot dead in Manipur: Officials

Priyanka to visit flood-hit areas in Mandi, Kullu to oversee relief work

Weather forecast today (Sept 12): Prediction of heavy rain in many states

US praises India for G20, hails 'India-Middle East Europe Corridor'

People who lost lives protecting forests, to get 'Sammaan Nidhi': Chouhan

Topics :JharkhandChit fundsHigh Court

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles

Top headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased voters

EC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and Celebration

Delhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDA

Centre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives

Next Story