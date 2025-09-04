Home / India News / HC suspends godman Rampal's life sentence in 2014 Hisar deaths case

HC suspends godman Rampal's life sentence in 2014 Hisar deaths case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court, while passing the order, stated that there are some debatable issues regarding the cause of death being homicidal or not

Sant Rampalji Maharaj
Rampal was convicted by a Special Court in 2018 under charges of murder, criminal confinement, and criminal conspiracy, and was sentenced to imprisonment for life.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 4:29 PM IST
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has suspended the life sentence of self-styled godman Rampal in the 2014 Hisar deaths case, according to Bar and Bench. The case relates to the deaths of five of his followers during clashes at his Satlok Ashram.
 
A bench of Justices Gurvinder Singh Gill and Deepinder Singh Nalwa noted that there were debatable issues on whether the cause of death was homicidal.

Background of conviction

 
Rampal was convicted by a Special Court in 2018 on charges of murder, criminal confinement, and criminal conspiracy and sentenced to life imprisonment.
 
His counsel argued that the deaths were caused by suffocation and a stampede after police used tear gas shells while attempting to arrest him in another case. “There is no evidence to show that Rampal was in any way responsible for the death of the deceased,” the counsel told the court.
 
The Haryana government contended that Rampal had confined followers, particularly women, in a room where suffocation led to their deaths.
 

Court’s observations

 
The court pointed out that even eyewitnesses, including relatives of the deceased, did not support the prosecution’s version. Instead, they said the suffocation was triggered by tear gas shells.
 
Taking note of Rampal’s age—74 years—and the 10 years and eight months he has already served in prison, the bench said: “Having regard to the fact that the applicant/appellant as on date is aged about 74 years and has undergone a substantial period of sentence… we find it to be a fit case for suspending the sentence of the applicant/appellant during pendency of the main appeal.”
 

Restrictions imposed

 
While granting relief, the High Court barred Rampal from attending congregations. “The applicant is, however, directed not to promote any kind of mob mentality and to avoid participating in congregations where there is any kind of tendency… to cause breach in peace, law and order,” the order stated.
 
The court also clarified that if Rampal was found inciting offences or violating bail conditions, the state could seek cancellation of his bail.

Topics :Sant RampalRampal verdictPunjab & Haryana HCBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

