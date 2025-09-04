HC suspends godman Rampal's life sentence in 2014 Hisar deaths case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has suspended the life sentence of self-styled godman Rampal in the 2014 Hisar deaths case, according to Bar and Bench. The case relates to the deaths of five of his followers during clashes at his Satlok Ashram.

A bench of Justices Gurvinder Singh Gill and Deepinder Singh Nalwa noted that there were debatable issues on whether the cause of death was homicidal.

Background of conviction

Rampal was convicted by a Special Court in 2018 on charges of murder, criminal confinement, and criminal conspiracy and sentenced to life imprisonment.

His counsel argued that the deaths were caused by suffocation and a stampede after police used tear gas shells while attempting to arrest him in another case. “There is no evidence to show that Rampal was in any way responsible for the death of the deceased,” the counsel told the court.

The Haryana government contended that Rampal had confined followers, particularly women, in a room where suffocation led to their deaths. Court’s observations The court pointed out that even eyewitnesses, including relatives of the deceased, did not support the prosecution’s version. Instead, they said the suffocation was triggered by tear gas shells. Taking note of Rampal’s age—74 years—and the 10 years and eight months he has already served in prison, the bench said: “Having regard to the fact that the applicant/appellant as on date is aged about 74 years and has undergone a substantial period of sentence… we find it to be a fit case for suspending the sentence of the applicant/appellant during pendency of the main appeal.”