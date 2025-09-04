Centre, Manipur govt ink peace pact with Kuki-Zo groups to restore peace

The Centre on Thursday signed a renewed Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the government of Manipur and representatives of Kuki-Zo community, aimed at reducing tensions in the strife-torn state.

The deal lays down new ground rules aimed at restoring peace, securing highways, and tightening oversight of militant groups.

Key provisions of the deal

Under the revised peace deal, all parties have pledged to protect the territorial integrity of Manipur and keep National Highway-2 open for free passage. This highway is a vital lifeline for the landlocked state.

The agreement also tightens security measures around armed groups: camps will be reduced in number, weapons moved to Central Armed Police Force facilities such as CRPF and BSF bases, and militant rosters verified to ensure no foreign nationals are included.

To ensure the agreements are being met, a Joint Monitoring Group will track compliance, with strict action promised against violations. Two years of Manipur unrest The pact comes two years after violence erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, following protests by Kuki-Zo tribes against a court recommendation to extend Scheduled Tribe status to the majority Meitei community. The unrest spiralled into ethnic clashes between the valley-based Meiteis and the hill-based Kukis, leaving more than 260 people dead and displacing thousands. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Manipur and Mizoram on September 13. However, no itinerary has been confirmed as of yet.

Manipur HC orders Panchayat elections within six month In other developments toward restoration of order in the state, the Manipur High Court last week pulled up the state government for delaying local body polls. Panchayat elections were last held in 2017 and should have taken place in June 2023, but were repeatedly postponed. The court quashed government orders that had extended the tenure of temporary administrative committees, ruling that such stopgap arrangements cannot last more than six months. The court said new committees may be appointed temporarily, but only for a maximum of six months until elections are held.